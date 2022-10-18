Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's men's lacrosse program and head coach Steve Koudelka are excited to announce the Hornets' 2023 game schedule. The defending Old Dominion Athletic Conference champions will look for an 11th-straight NCAA Division III tournament appearance by again facing one of the toughest schedules in the nation. Seven of Lynchburg's 17 opponents will also be seeking a return trip to the national championship.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO