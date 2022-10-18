ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

lynchburgsports.com

Late goal stings women's soccer

Bridgewater, Va. -- University of Lynchburg women's soccer conceded a goal in the 77th minute and fell to Bridgewater Saturday afternoon. Junior goalkeeper Jade Lecklider made four saves as the Hornets suffered their first conference loss of the season. Lecklider was tested early and made her first save in the...
No. 20 field hockey comes from behind to top UMW

Fredericksburg, Va. -- The 20th-ranked University of Lynchburg field hockey team erased a halftime deficit to corral a 3-1 non-conference victory over Mary Washington Saturday afternoon. Kessa Romero scored a pair of second-half goals and assisted the other, a Marlou Wendriks strike, to dig Lynchburg out of the halftime hole.
Men's lacrosse announces 2023 schedule

Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's men's lacrosse program and head coach Steve Koudelka are excited to announce the Hornets' 2023 game schedule. The defending Old Dominion Athletic Conference champions will look for an 11th-straight NCAA Division III tournament appearance by again facing one of the toughest schedules in the nation. Seven of Lynchburg's 17 opponents will also be seeking a return trip to the national championship.
Swimming opens dual season at Mary Washington

Fredericksburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's men's and women's swim teams tallied up six event victories in Friday evening's dual meet at Mary Washington, the first one-on-one contests of the 2022-23 season for the Hornets. Mary Washington's men won the meet, 175-87, while the Eagles women defeated Lynchburg by a...
