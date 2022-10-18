Read full article on original website
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Bochy at helm, these are Rangers' biggest needs
Expectations were high in Texas after the Rangers spent more than a half-billion dollars on free-agent contracts last winter, yet the club lost 94 games in 2022. The disappointing season led to the dismissal of longtime president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, elevating general manager Chris Young to the role of top decision-maker.
Power Rankings: Who has the edge for LCS?
It’s already been one of the most exciting and, frankly, shocking postseasons we’ve ever seen, and we’re just reaching the League Championship Series round. If what we’ve witnessed so far is any indication, we’re in for an incredible final two weeks of baseball in 2022. Before it all gets underway, it’s time for the LCS round of our Power Rankings.
Domínguez avoids hype while leading Yankees prospects in AFL
No international amateur ever has signed with more fanfare than Jasson Dominguez. The Dominican outfielder elicited comparisons to some of the best athletes in baseball history -- Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle, Mike Trout -- before the Yankees paid him a $5.1 million bonus in July 2019. He quickly earned the nickname "The Martian" because of his out-of-the-world tools. He already has played in two SiriusXM All-Star Futures Games as a teenager, homering in this year's contest at Dodger Stadium.
Framber aims to keep rhythm flowing in ALCS G2 start
HOUSTON -- Among the more popular batting practice T-shirts that the Astros are wearing lately looks more like one recognizing a concert tour for a high-octane metal band. But this is a band of one. Adorned on the front are three images of Framber Valdez in burnt orange and on...
These 5 Cardinals prospects are on the rise
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With all eight of the players the Cardinals sent to the 2021 Arizona Fall League -- Jordan Hicks, Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez, Brendan Donovan, Andre Pallante, Zack Thompson and Jake Walsh -- making it onto the 2022 MLB roster, one can only wonder how many future stars from this fall will arrive in St. Louis in 2023.
Yanks set ALCS roster; Peraza, Montas, Weissert make cut
HOUSTON -- The Yankees announced their 26-man roster ahead of Wednesday’s opening game of the American League Championship Series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, including the addition of rookie infielder Oswald Peraza. Right-handers Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert were also added to the active roster, with New...
Peña flashing poise as Astros' latest October star
HOUSTON -- Jeremy Peña is a newcomer to the annual postseason gathering in this region that’s extended deep into October for each of the last six years -- but he already looks like a regular among the Astros’ usual suspects, writing his own history each game. •...
Sibling rivalry reaches playoffs as Nola bros face off
SAN DIEGO -- Amongst a sea of yellow at raucous Petco Park stood A.J. and Stacie Nola, not quite sure how to react when their eldest son, Austin, sparked a five-run rally against his younger brother, Aaron. • NLCS Game 3, presented by loanDepot: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 PT on...
Severino to take on familiar foe in ALCS Game 2
HOUSTON -- Luis Severino had no issues shifting from party to game mode after the Yankees’ ALDS celebration late on Tuesday night. That was in part due to the quality of the clubhouse bubbly. “The champagne was terrible,” Severino said with a smile, from the Minute Maid Park media...
Wow! Judge lays out, robs Bregman in ALCS Game 1
When you hit 62 home runs to establish a new American League record during the regular season, people tend to forget about everything else you can do. Sometimes, a gentle reminder is necessary. Aaron Judge gave us that reminder in the first inning of the Yankees' 4-2 loss in Game...
Depth on display as Astros muscle to ALCS-opening win
HOUSTON -- The full extent of the Astros’ terrific pitching depth has been on display throughout the postseason, showcasing their biggest strength from the regular season. The Astros posted the American League’s best ERA and had the best bullpen in the Major Leagues, which helped carry them to the top seed in the AL and lofty October expectations.
Watch Yankees prospect successfully use ABS challenge
Here's what a ball-strike challenge system in Major League Baseball could look like. In the above video, Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez takes a borderline pitch at the knees in the Arizona Fall League on Oct. 7. It's called a strike by the home-plate umpire. Domínguez challenges the call, and...
Deadline duo goes back to back, fuels Padres rally in G2
SAN DIEGO -- Padres general manager A.J. Preller pulled off back-to-back deals for sluggers at the Trade Deadline in early August. Those trades brought back-to-back October home runs on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. Brandon Drury and Josh Bell homered on consecutive pitches from Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola in the...
JV offers master class in adjustments, crafts gem
HOUSTON -- Justin Verlander twirled his right hand near his waist in a circular motion as he stared down Martín Maldonado with a full count against what would be his final batter, disagreeing with what PitchCom was echoing in his ear. This brief cat-and-mouse moment of pitcher shaking off...
Why Soto might be on verge of postseason breakout
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have advanced deeper into the postseason than all but two teams in franchise history. They have done so with nary a home run from Juan Soto. That’s quite a contrast from Soto’s first foray into the spotlight of October baseball. As the 2019 postseason straddled his 21st birthday, Soto drilled five homers and slugged .554 in leading the underdog Nationals to a World Series championship.
Bregman takes Yanks deep, continuing HR trend
HOUSTON -- Living by the long ball has been the Astros’ offensive formula this postseason, a tactic Alex Bregman continued to exercise in Houston's 3-2 win in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series vs. the Yankees on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, giving the Astros a 2-0 series lead.
'Very weird' 2nd inning doesn't derail gutty Snell
SAN DIEGO -- Just like they have all year, the Padres have leaned on their starting pitching during the postseason. Despite the Game 1 loss, Yu Darvish gave them a chance to win. Staring down a potential 2-0 series deficit on Wednesday, the Padres turned to left-hander Blake Snell to...
Yanks outpitched in opener: 'We knew it was going to be a slog'
HOUSTON -- There was little time for nostalgia as Jameson Taillon walked into Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, a building that once played host to his childhood heroes. The pitcher tried not to be fazed when he spotted Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio watching from the seats; he had a different Hall of Fame-level talent to be concerned with on the matchup’s other side.
