globalspec.com
Cadence expands deal with Samsung on 3D-IC design
Cadence Design Systems Inc. has expanded its collaboration with Samsung Foundry to accelerate the use of 3D-IC design. As part of the deal, the reference flow featuring Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform will help to create next generation hyperscale computing, mobile, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The power, performance and...
globalspec.com
Mouser stocking power products from Diodes
Mouser Electronics is now carrying a range of power semiconductors and electronic components from Diodes Inc. The range of devices include the AP43671 USB Type-C power delivery controller and the AP3304A multi-mode pulse-width modulation (PWM) controller. The two controllers offer an integrated and cost-efficient USB Type-C PD charger solution for consumer electronics and portable devices.
Getting a COVID-19 test? Here's the pipeline your samples and results must travel
As countless Americans have learned in the pandemic, medical testing happens through a complex network of pipelines between samples and results.
globalspec.com
Analog Devices demos solutions for system integrators at 2022 AOC
They are developers of innovative radio frequency (RF)/microwave and high-speed-digital integrated circuits (ICs) and integrated electronic design solutions. But engineers from Analog Devices Incorporated. often behave like system-level integrators for aerospace and defense (A&D) systems including radars and electronic warfare (EW) platforms. They will be present at Booth #131 of the 59th Annual Association of Old Crows (AOC) International Symposium & Convention on October 25 through October 27, 2022, in Washington, DC to share electronic design experience and expertise on the development of receivers, transmitters, data converters and other subsystem necessities for advanced and efficient electronic defense systems.
globalspec.com
Globalfoundries receives $30 GaN semiconductor contract
Globalfoundries has received a $30 million federal funding award for the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon semiconductors. The funding was part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022 secured by U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy. As part of the funding, GF will be able to purchase tools and extend development and implementation of 200 mm GaN wafer manufacturing.
globalspec.com
Safety light curtains: Product selection guide and installation tips
The safety of plant personnel must be maintained as the top priority in any working environment. Those who work with and on machines, automated equipment and robots are often unaware of the dangers involved. However, the potential impact on the health and safety of all users can be devastating. As is so often the case, prevention is the best protection! You need the right safety technology. In this guide, you will learn why safety light curtains are the best solutions for bodily protection and which important selection criteria and installation instructions must be taken into account.
globalspec.com
Protecting the brains of Industry 4.0: Stay connected and in control of your future factories
How to use robust circuit protection to ensure PLC reliability and efficiency. Meeting the challenge of improving speed and product yield in manufacturing operations resides in control system intelligence. Advanced software technologies and algorithm innovations provide the capability to realize Industry 4.0 efficiencies. However, the system hardware must operate reliably. Otherwise, interruptions will slow manufacturing and control processes or negatively impact yield, resulting in increased costs. The intelligence of the Industry 4.0 system, the programmable logic controller (PLC), must be highly reliable to achieve the full potential of Industry 4.0. Thus, PLCs require protection from current overloads, voltage transients and electrostatic discharge (ESD).
globalspec.com
Waymo to bring robotaxis to L.A.
Waymo, the autonomous vehicle arm of Alphabet, plans to bring its autonomous ride-hailing robotaxis to the traffic heavy streets of Los Angeles. Waymo has already been testing its autonomous vehicles on the streets of Phoenix and San Francisco and the company said it will further expand to other cities in the future.
globalspec.com
Emerson eyes the future of optimized device design at COMPAMED 2022
Emerson will showcase ASCO miniature valve technologies for fluid control, as well as Branson welding equipment and automated solutions for plastics joining at the COMPAMED 2022 trade fair November 14 through November 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The products and technologies on display highlight Emerson’s deep understanding of the needs...
globalspec.com
FreshProof project to monitor produce at all stages of the food supply chain
A consortium of European Union (EU) researchers has developed a program that promises to reduce the amount of waste affecting the food supply chain. Project FreshProof aims to determine more accurate “use by” and “best by” dates for fresh produce using a system of sensors and hyperspectral cameras that monitor fresh produce all along the food supply chain.
globalspec.com
AI aids the education sector
The notion of artificial intelligence (AI) conjures an image of a supercomputer with enormous processing capacity along with adaptive behavior, like the incorporation of sensors, which empower it to possess the functional and cognition abilities of humans and enhance the supercomputer's contact with individuals. A variety of research works and films have been produced to demonstrate AI capabilities, such as in smart buildings, which can manage temperatures and air quality, or play music based on the mood of occupants. Now, embedded computer systems have surpassed the traditional comprehension of AI as a supercomputer to become more prevalent in the education sector.
globalspec.com
Pumped heat energy storage designed to bolster grid stability
A pumped heat thermal energy storage (PTES) demonstration facility has been constructed and operated by the Southwest Research Institute. Developed in collaboration with Malta Inc. and with funding support from the U.S. Department of Energy, this long-duration, large-scale energy storage technology is engineered to help balance energy volatility and reliability issues associated with solar and wind energy facilities.
