globalspec.com
Explore geothermal energy software with free online training
New Zealand-based software developer Seequent will conduct an online training course for Leapfrog Geothermal, an intuitive, workflow-based 3D subsurface modeling software that enables rapid development of reservoir simulation models. This introduction to Leapfrog Geothermal will be held on November 9 to 10, 2022. Free registration, available here, must be completed...
globalspec.com
Cadence expands deal with Samsung on 3D-IC design
Cadence Design Systems Inc. has expanded its collaboration with Samsung Foundry to accelerate the use of 3D-IC design. As part of the deal, the reference flow featuring Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform will help to create next generation hyperscale computing, mobile, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The power, performance and...
globalspec.com
Safety light curtains: Product selection guide and installation tips
The safety of plant personnel must be maintained as the top priority in any working environment. Those who work with and on machines, automated equipment and robots are often unaware of the dangers involved. However, the potential impact on the health and safety of all users can be devastating. As is so often the case, prevention is the best protection! You need the right safety technology. In this guide, you will learn why safety light curtains are the best solutions for bodily protection and which important selection criteria and installation instructions must be taken into account.
globalspec.com
5G vs 6G spectrum comparison
6G isn’t available in the wild yet but the latest specification – Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 – was published in January 2022. Unlikely to completely or immediately replace 5G for the average user, 6G will build on 5G infrastructure currently in place. The cornerstone of 6G technology is that it will make use of higher frequency bands on the electromagnetic spectrum than 5G, enabling faster data transmission rates, reducing network congestion and lowering latency.
globalspec.com
Protecting the brains of Industry 4.0: Stay connected and in control of your future factories
How to use robust circuit protection to ensure PLC reliability and efficiency. Meeting the challenge of improving speed and product yield in manufacturing operations resides in control system intelligence. Advanced software technologies and algorithm innovations provide the capability to realize Industry 4.0 efficiencies. However, the system hardware must operate reliably. Otherwise, interruptions will slow manufacturing and control processes or negatively impact yield, resulting in increased costs. The intelligence of the Industry 4.0 system, the programmable logic controller (PLC), must be highly reliable to achieve the full potential of Industry 4.0. Thus, PLCs require protection from current overloads, voltage transients and electrostatic discharge (ESD).
globalspec.com
Video: Teledyne launches Ladybug6 cameras for high accuracy spherical image capture
Teledyne FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions has announced the latest addition to its field proven Ladybug series. Ladybug6 is a new high-resolution camera designed to capture 360° spherical images from moving platforms in all-weather conditions. Its industrial grade design and out-of-the-box factory calibration produces 72 Megapixel (MP) images with pixel values that are spatially accurate within +/- 2 mm at 10 m distance.
globalspec.com
AI aids the education sector
The notion of artificial intelligence (AI) conjures an image of a supercomputer with enormous processing capacity along with adaptive behavior, like the incorporation of sensors, which empower it to possess the functional and cognition abilities of humans and enhance the supercomputer's contact with individuals. A variety of research works and films have been produced to demonstrate AI capabilities, such as in smart buildings, which can manage temperatures and air quality, or play music based on the mood of occupants. Now, embedded computer systems have surpassed the traditional comprehension of AI as a supercomputer to become more prevalent in the education sector.
globalspec.com
Pumped heat energy storage designed to bolster grid stability
A pumped heat thermal energy storage (PTES) demonstration facility has been constructed and operated by the Southwest Research Institute. Developed in collaboration with Malta Inc. and with funding support from the U.S. Department of Energy, this long-duration, large-scale energy storage technology is engineered to help balance energy volatility and reliability issues associated with solar and wind energy facilities.
globalspec.com
Electric iodine thruster passes test in orbit
For years, spacecraft and rockets have been powered by chemical engines, for example creating combustion by burning rocket fuel to generate propulsion. These rocket engines are so complicated that only three countries in history have ever put people in orbit. They are also notoriously inefficient -- if a rocket was to fly from Earth to Mars, two-thirds of the weight of the rocket would have to be propellant! New technologies have led scientists and researchers to experiment with electric thrusters and their variants to find more efficient forms of propulsion for spacecraft and satellites.
