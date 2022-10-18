Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Governor candidate Christine Drazan holds homelessness roundtable in Bend
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan made a campaign swing through Bend Thursday. One of her stops was Central Oregon Veterans Village for a roundtable discussion about homelessness, a major issue across the state and certainly in this year’s election. During her time as a state legislator, Drazan helped...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend City Councilors approve recommendations for Midtown crossings project
In 2020, Bend voters passed a bond measure ultimately funding a key city of Bend project known as the midtown pedestrian and bicycle crossing. The project focuses on Greenwood and Franklin Avenue under crossings and Hawthorne avenue over crossing. The project would attempt to widen sidewalks, create new biking lanes,...
cascadebusnews.com
Bethlehem Inn
Bethlehem Inn’s mission is to transform lives together through shelter, help and hope for adults and children struggling with homelessness and poverty. The Inn provides shelter services in Bend and Redmond that benefit over 1,300 adults and children each year. After an average five-week stay, residents are stronger based...
Culver pulls 6th graders from Outdoor School
Students express discomfort dressing and sleeping in a cabin with non-binary counselors Monday, Oct. 17, Culver sixth graders headed out on a week-long Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon. When students got their cabin assignments, some learned they would share a cabin with non-binary counselors. "They're 11- and 12-year-olds. They don't have a huge, deep understanding of the world," said Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber. "Yet they were supposed to undress and sleep in front of someone who, from their view, appeared as the opposite sex." Garber would not elaborate on how...
Felon substitute at school causes uproar from victim's family
Classified sub is sent to grade school where her estranged daughter attends The Jefferson County School District hired a felon, fresh out of jail, as a substitute certified employee at her daughter's elementary school. Her presence in the school would violate the mother's restraining order protecting the daughter. The county's Chief Deputy District Attorney, Brentley Foster, was livid. "What else are they missing?" she said of the school district. Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Jefferson County 509-J School District hired convicted felon Alexandria Bowden, 30, as a classified substitute. Bowden, also known as Ali Alvarez, pleaded guilty...
cascadebusnews.com
Improving Indoor Air Quality for Healthier Living
Indoor air quality is not high on most people’s list of things to check for when discussing living healthier. But a significant amount of health problems, ranging from the common cold to more severe health concerns, can be linked to the quality of air indoors. Air quality is crucial to individuals’ overall health and well-being, especially those with compromised immune systems or the elderly. For those classes of people, making wholesale renovations and deep cleaning can be a significant task and financial burden.
cascadebusnews.com
Want to be More Efficient?
(Photo | Courtesy of COCC) Get a new perspective on time management. This hands-on course shows you how to support your brain so you can be more efficient with time, more effective in planning and experience less stress. We often feel we have too much to do and not enough time. Imagine finishing your workday with the confidence you remembered and handled everything. Gain concrete tools and strategies to stay on track and on time, plan your day/week and prioritize your workload.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested
Police say a driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle in the opposing lanes. The driver of that second vehicle was arrested for DUII. Bend Police say the crash happened at about 9:27 p.m....
South Deschutes County man arrested on drug, weapons charges in wake of woman’s fatal overdose
Drug agents investigating a 31-year-old south Deschutes County resident after a woman’s recent overdose death arrested him in a traffic stop Tuesday evening and seized five guns, one stolen, along with heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. The post South Deschutes County man arrested on drug, weapons charges in wake of woman’s fatal overdose appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man arrested on assault, DUII and other charges, also accused of eluding police
Bend Police investigators said a 53-year-old Bend man impaired by alcohol and drugs was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges he assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute at a southeast Bend home, then fled police trying to pull him over. The post Bend man arrested on assault, DUII and other charges, also accused of eluding police appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
EDCO Responds To Laird Closure
SISTERS, OR -- Sisters is losing what was once a major employer in the city, but officials say the closure of Laird Superfood’s manufacturing facility is not the start of a trend. Last week, Laird announced the lay off of 46 workers as it closes its Sisters manufacturing and fulfillment centers by January.
Early-morning fire destroys two homes south of Redmond, determined to be arson
Residents escaped a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed two homes south of Redmond and was determined to be arson, an official said. The post Early-morning fire destroys two homes south of Redmond, determined to be arson appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0