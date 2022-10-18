Read full article on original website
Philo Beddo
3d ago
Wait, If I can't do ALL of those kinds of things after winning/buying a seat in the House of Representative, what the hell is the point in doing it? To get Richer, right?
Reply(2)
13
Frank Colantuono
3d ago
Don't believe a word of anything that comes out of their last efforts to focus on how "Bad" Republicans are. They can all kiss my toe nails. They basically ruined my business between covid and inflation. They Liberal democrats don't care about the American people. They only care about their agenda
Reply(8)
10
Related
insideedition.com
Michigan Judicial Candidate Charged With Using Belt to Assault Girlfriend Remains on Ballot, Creating Controversy
A Michigan lawyer and judicial candidate has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly being caught on video beating his girlfriend with a belt, generating controversy over the upcoming November election. Jason Kolkema, 51, remains on the ballot in the upcoming contest for a judge's seat on Muskegon County’s 14th...
Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis
A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
Michigan Judge Kicks Juror Out of Trial for Alleged ‘Non-Verbal’ Flirting with Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Defendant
A Michigan judge kicked a female juror out of trial for allegedly flirting with one of the men charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A prosecutor has said that the woman was seen smiling and exchanging eye contact with defendant Paul Bellar. Judge Thomas Wilson had...
Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits.The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It followed an agreement reached by the attorney general's office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated.Their case got a boost in July when the Michigan Supreme Court said they could seek financial relief from the state.An automated computer system used during the administration of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused...
iheart.com
Judge Rules Michigan SOS Benson Attempting to Break The Law AGAIN 10-21-22
Patrick Colbeck has an election integrity update. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. The Big Three 10-21-22 1 It’s...
Gizmodo
MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
Tank-top wearing Ohio judge booted from the bench for misconduct, lack of decorum
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed from the bench a Cleveland municipal judge for misconduct that included lies, disrespectful treatment, falsifying court documents and wearing tank tops and spandex shorts in court. Judge Pinkey S. Carr was indefinitely suspended, and she agreed to undergo evaluations for her mental and physical health. The court...
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters. Grassley said the whistleblower — whom he did not name — provided an internal Justice Department report that indicated the employees left...
Jury convicts QAnon believer who thought he was storming the White House during the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who chased down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the...
abovethelaw.com
Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State
Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Judge doesn’t dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner
A judge has declined to dismiss the case against a western Michigan restaurant owner who was jailed and fined $15,000 for violating state orders that banned indoor dining during the pandemic.
WATCH: Michigan teenager calls 911 from back seat to report mother's drunk driving
A Michigan teenager called 911 from the back seat of a car when she feared for her family’s safety because her mother was driving drunk.
Smiles, nods and frequent glances: Judge believes juror, defendant are flirting during Whitmer kidnapping trial
Prosecutors voiced concerns on Wednesday over a juror who is believed to be flirting with one of the three defendants on trial for their alleged involvement in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bill Barr says Durham case exposes Russia investigation corruption and report will 'take things further'
Despite the recent legal setback to special counsel John Durham's sprawling review of the FBI's Russia investigation, former Attorney General William Barr contended Durham has been serving the public interest. Barr, who tapped Durham for the inquiry, argued that the special counsel has uncovered corruption in the FBI's Russia investigation...
Meet The Longest Serving Non-Violent Cannabis Offender In Michigan's History, New Doc Streaming Soon
From its inception, the U.S. drug war ruined many lives. Its racist over-policing, mass incarceration and punitive sentencing left families, individuals and communities destroyed. A stark example is Michael Thompson who spent over two decades in prison for cannabis. Thompson, who never committed a violent crime, was convicted of selling...
WNEM
MSP troopers find unique animal when searching vehicle
Michigan (WNEM) - Troopers out of the Michigan State Police’s Seventh District found a reptile while searching a driver’s vehicle. “Troopers never know what they may encounter when searching a vehicle, but a bearded dragon hiding under the passenger seat is a first,” the MSP post said on Twitter.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Inmate killed after attack in cell in Macomb County prison
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A state prisoner in southeastern Michigan apparently was attacked and killed, authorities said.The death occurred Tuesday at the prison in Macomb County's Lenox Township.The man was discovered when authorities went to the cell to investigate a different incident, a stabbing in another part of the prison, Corrections Department deputy director Jeremy Bush said in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press."There is no known motive at this time," Bush said.The man's cellmate was being transferred to a higher-security prison, spokesman Chris Gautz said.The other prisoner who was stabbed was treated at a hospital. No names were immediately released.
Michigan Republican House candidate John James leads Democrat Carl Marlinga in new district: poll
A poll in Michigan's 10th Congressional District shows Republican John James leading Democratic Carl Marlinga with less than a month before the midterm election.
Comments / 32