Road closures across the city expected to impact motorists

This week's street closures across the City of Corpus Christi will impact major roads as well as motorists and pedestrians.

City officials say street closures across the area may be due to construction, special event activities, or road maintenance.

All road closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS:

Airline Road – Wooldridge Road to Rodd Field Road (SPMP)

The City contractor will conduct daily lane closures along Airline Road from Wooldridge Road to Rodd Field Road between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Two-way traffic will remain open throughout construction. Motorists can expect temporary lane closures and intersection restrictions along Airline Road from Wooldridge Road to Rodd Field Road. Lane closures and construction hours will fall outside of school zone hours. Construction duration is expected to last one month.

Brawner Parkway – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, Brawner Parkway (north and south of the median) will be reduced to one-way traffic flow in the eastbound direction. The following traffic changes and lane closures will be implemented:

Brawner Parkway's westbound lane (south of the median) is closed for construction. The eastbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Brawner Parkway's westbound lane (north of the median) is closed for construction. The eastbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Fairview Drive – Up River Road to Kenwood Drive (RSRP)

Fairview Drive is closed for street reconstruction between Up River Road and Kenwood Drive. Residents along Fairview Drive will have local access. Construction is expected to last several months.

﻿Holly Road - Airline Road to Crosstown (SH-286) (SPMP)

The contractor will begin applying new asphalt to five lanes of Holly Road. Construction will take place between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Two-way traffic will remain open. However, the contractor will conduct single-lane closures along Holly Road, beginning at the Airline Road intersection and continuing westward to Crosstown (SH-286). Intersections along the construction path will experience daily short-term closures or restrictions. The project is expected to last several months, weather permitting.

Junior Beck Road – Bear Lane to Old Brownsville Road (Bond 2018)

During this Phase 2 of the project, Junior Beck Road will be temporarily converted to one-way traffic in the southbound direction from Bear Lane towards Old Brownsville Road. The Corporate Drive intersection at Junior Beck will be temporarily closed for this phase. Residents will continue to have local access from South Padre Island Drive (SPID) Access Road. Wayfinding and detour signage will be in place to guide motorists to their destinations. The temporary one-way and intersection closure is expected to last several months.

Leopard Street – Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard (Bond 2018)

Leopard Street is reduced to one lane, in each direction, along the eastbound lanes (south side) of Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Battlin' Buc Boulevard. The intersection at Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard is open to traffic. Additional temporary intersection closures will be implemented along the south side of Leopard Street as construction progresses.

Long Meadow Drive – Saratoga Boulevard to St. Andrews Drive (Bond 2018)

The contractor will implement a long-term road closure on the west side of Long Meadow Drive, restricting traffic to one-way only in the northbound direction from Saratoga Boulevard to St. Andrews Drive. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Wooldridge Road to access Everhart Road or Staples Street. The one-way detour is anticipated to last for the duration of the project. Construction is expected to last about six months.

Old Brownsville Road – Cliff Maus Drive to Bear Lane (SPMP)

On Friday, October 14, the City contractor will work on Wastewater Emergency Repair at the intersection of Old Brownsville Road and Horne Road/Navigation Boulevard.

The intersection of Old Brownsville Road and Horne Road/Navigation Boulevard will be closed for emergency repairs. Eastbound and westbound traffic along Old Brownsville Road will be detoured around the closure through Cliff Maus Drive and Bear Lane.

The intersection of Horne Road at Airport Road/Columbia Street will be closed in the westbound direction. Westbound traffic along Horne Road will be detoured to Airport Road and Horne Road. The project is expected to last two months, weather permitting.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Park Road 22 is closed for construction on the south side (eastbound lanes) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Motorists traveling eastbound (south side) along Park Road 22 are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Travel lanes in each direction are reduced to one lane between Compass Street and Cruiser Street.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1 of construction on Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

The northbound lanes and center-turn lane (east side) of Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, will be closed for construction. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of Staples Street (southbound lanes) and reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic along northbound Staples Street will be shifted to the west side (southbound lanes) of the roadway approaching the Kostoryz Road intersection.

The inside left-turn lane will be closed along Kostoryz Road at the Staples Street intersection.

The intersection of Texas Avenue at Staples Street, on the east side, will be temporarily closed for utility line installations.

Sidewalks within the construction zone will be closed on the east side of Staples Street.

Swantner Drive – Indiana Avenue to Texan Trail (Bond 2018)

Swantner Drive is closed to thru traffic between Ralston Street and Glazebrook Street. Chamberlain Street and Vaky Street are open for local traffic. McCall Street will remain open from Reid Drive to Swantner Drive to allow access to the Lindale Senior Center.

Reid Drive, Glazebrook Street, and Swantner Drive from Glazebrook Street to Texan Trail are open.

Weber Road - Staples Street to McArdle Road (SPMP)

The City contractor is implementing temporary lane closures for street maintenance on Weber Road from Staples Street to McArdle Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday over the next three weeks. The first phase will cover the area of Weber Road from Staples Street to Gollihar Road. The second phase will cover the area of Weber Road from Gollihar Road to McArdle Road. Two-way traffic will remain open during the milling and paving operation. Work is expected to last four weeks.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES:

Alexander Street – Devon Drive to Brentwood Drive

The contractor for the city will install new ADA ramps along Alexander Street from Devon Drive to Brentwood Drive for James W. Fannin Elementary School as part of the Safe Routes to School program. Temporary sidewalk closures will be implemented, and pedestrians shall follow pedestrian detour signs. Work at this location is expected to last two months.

Bear Lane - Junior Beck Drive to Heinsohn Road

The contractor for a private development will implement temporary full-street closures to install new storm culverts across Bear Lane. Businesses and residents will be notified of temporary closures and provided with access. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Kostoryz Road – Gollihar Road Intersection

The Corpus Christi Water Department contractor will be reconstructing a wastewater maintenance hole at the intersection. During construction, all travel lanes approaching the intersection will be reduced to one lane. Left turns at the intersection will not be allowed while traffic control is in place. Traffic signals will be adjusted for the new traffic patterns. Lane closures are expected to last several weeks.

Kostoryz Road - at the Masterson Intersection

On Tuesday, October 18, the City contractor will install signal poles and mast arms at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Masterson Drive. The contractor will implement temporary right lane closures and periodic roadway closures to install signal poles and mast arms. The pedestrian crosswalk on Kostoryz Road at Masterson Drive will be closed during construction. Pedestrians will follow pedestrian detour signs to cross Kostoryz Road at Saratoga Boulevard.

Leopard Street – Doss Street to Peabody Avenue

The contractor for AT&T will be conducting temporary lane closures along Leopard Street from Doss Street to Peabody Avenue to complete a conduit relocation. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

Mexico Street – Howard Street to Caldwell Street (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Lipan Street and Caldwell Street as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. Construction is progressing and has moved out of the Howard Street and Mexico Street intersection, opening the intersection back to vehicular traffic. However, a temporary street closure of Mexico Street from Howard Street to Caldwell Street is still required to complete the remaining construction along this stretch. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Residents and places of worship will always have access during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

North Chaparral Street – Lawrence Street to Schatzell Street

The contractor for Cosmopolitan Apartments LLC is performing building façade maintenance along North Chaparral Street from Schatzell Street to Lawrence Street. The contractor will implement temporary sidewalk closures along the building on North Chaparral and temporary parking restrictions. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Port Avenue – Horne Road to Prescott Street (SH 286 Frontage) (Clark Pipeline)

The contractor is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Southgate Drive to Baldwin Boulevard. The construction of the water main is divided into several phases. Construction for the next phase will affect Port Avenue from Southgate Drive to Tarlton Street. Southbound Port Avenue will remain reduced to one lane, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lane. Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. Construction is progressing in the following sequence. The west side intersection of Tarlton Street will be temporarily closed. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

Santa Fe Street – Texan Trail to Amistad Street

The contractor for AEP Texas is upgrading utility equipment along Santa Fe Street from Texan Trail to Amistad Street. The contractor will implement temporary lane reductions along this section of Santa Fe Street. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

Tancahua Street – Coopers Alley to Kinney Street

The contractor will construct utility taps for private development on Tancahua Street between Coopers Alley and Kinney Street. The contractor will conduct temporary full street closures along Tancahua Street from Coopers Alley to Kinney Street. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Up River Road – Navigation Boulevard to Savage Lane

Pipeline contractors will excavate across Up River Road to perform maintenance on an existing pipeline. Contractors are implementing a daily one-lane flagger operation to assist motorists around the work area. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Water Street – Fitzgerald Street to Palo Alto Street

The contractor for Spectrum is installing new conduits, handholes, and fiber lines to supply the American Bank Center with fiber services. The contractor will close the parking lane and restrict parking along Water Street's west side between Fitzgerald Street and Palo Alto Street. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Yorktown Boulevard – Laguna Shores Road to Herring Drive



The contractor for private development is making a wastewater service connection to an existing maintenance hole. The contractor is temporarily closing a travel lane on Yorktown Boulevard and performing a one-lane flagger operation to assist motorists around the work area. Construction is expected to last a couple of weeks.

