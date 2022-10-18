Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
BYU Krav Maga Club teaches practical self-defense
BYU students of the Krav Maga Club share their mission and basic tips for self-defense every Tuesday night in the Wilkinson Student Center. Krav Maga Club president Jordan Johnson said the martial art started in Israel. “It was originally designed to take people with no combat experience and, in about three years, bring them up to proficient military combat experience,” he said.
BYU Newsnet
BYU study finds menstruation does not affect physical performance for those with normal cycles
A BYU research study has found that the menstrual cycle has no effect on exercise for eumenorrheic women, women with regular periods not marked by abnormal pain, according to preliminary reports. BYU exercise physiology professor Dr. Jayson Gifford and BYU graduate student Jessica Linde studied 10 women over three phases...
BYU Newsnet
Haunted houses: Utah college students continue to pay to be scared in spite of inflation
Utah college students continue visiting haunted houses this Halloween season amid the country’s increase in gas, grocery and recreational activity prices caused by inflation. According to a National Retail Federation survey, the average American household is expected to give out $100 in Halloween spending in 2022, an increase from...
BYU Newsnet
BYU art history students host trunk-or-treat art sale
The BYU Museum of Art’s parking lot was repurposed for a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 24, and there were no tricks or treats involved in the evening — each car featured the work of local artists for sale. The event, known as the BYU Art CAR-nival, was the class...
BYU Newsnet
Gov. Spencer Cox hosts town hall meeting at BYU
Gov. Spencer Cox answered questions from the BYU community during a town hall meeting at the Hinckley Center on Oct. 24. Cox spoke on various topics brought up by members of the audience who submitted questions online. Among these topics were the proposition on the development of Utah Lake, water conservation, the governor’s activity on social media, election fraud and the Utah U.S. Senate race.
BYU Newsnet
No. 19 BYU women’s soccer defeats Gonzaga 2-1
No. 19 BYU Women’s soccer secured the 2-1 dub over Gonzaga Saturday night at South Field in Provo. The two teams came into the match with winning streaks to up the already high stakes. BYU had not lost the past seven games and Gonzaga with a streak of nine.
BYU Newsnet
BYU men’s soccer ends regular season as conference champions
BYU men’s soccer ended its regular season on Saturday with a victory over the UVU Wolverines, making the Cougars conference champions for the fifth consecutive season. This season also brings BYU’s current record to a staggering 78-1-3 since returning to club soccer. The Cougars have also gone undefeated in their past 45 games with 42 wins and three ties over that span.
BYU Newsnet
BYU men’s soccer beats UVU 7-1
BYU men’s soccer took down UVU for the second time this season Saturday in a very cold and rainy afternoon game. The final score against the wolverine’s was 7-1. Eric Morris (14′, 21′) Kyle Covelier (18′) Ryan Tetro (31′) Evan Smith (54′, 87′)...
BYU Newsnet
Police Beat: Oct. 14-25
Oct. 14 — A citation was issued for the theft of a golf cart at the Heritage Central Building. Oct. 15 — Cornhole boards were reported stolen at Heritage Halls. Oct. 17 — A bike was reported stolen from a bike rack at Riviera Apartments. Oct. 18...
