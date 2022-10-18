Read full article on original website
MetroTimes
$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored
A home located down the street from Detroit’s Manoogian Mansion in the Historic Joseph Berry Subdivision has just hit the market. The 7,538-square-foot early 1900s Tudor Revival home boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three stories, and was designed by architect Robert O. Derrick, who also designed the Henry Ford Museum and the Theodore J. Levin U.S. Courthouse, among others. For the past 17 months it underwent renovations that a dramatic entryway, chef’s kitchen, new landscaping, and a primary suite. The sellers are asking nearly $1.5 million, but you can see it yourself during an open house planned for noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr created a new dog that’s on American Coney Island’s secret menu
Classic coneys, we’re talking Detroit style with the steamed bun, snappy dog, chili, mustard, and onion - are fantastic! However, sometimes it is fun to shake things up, and that’s what Jason Carr did. He visited with his friend Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island in...
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
Breed & Bootleg documentary, directed by MSU faculty and alumni, wins an Emmy
An Emmy is one of the most prestigious awards in the industry, and in mid-Michigan, some Michigan State University professors helped a documentary about Flint rappers win that coveted award.
abc12.com
Overnight crashes on Saginaw Street leave one dead, one badly injured
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a pair of overnight crashes about two hours apart on Saginaw Street in Flint. The first crash was reported near the intersection of North Saginaw Street and Damon Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Friday. The Flint Police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?
You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
WNEM
40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
nbc25news.com
Flint Native and 3x World Boxing Champ, Claressa Shields honored at Capitol Theatre
FLINT, Mich. - A celebration for 3x Undisputed World Boxing Champion and Flint native, Claressa Shields was held at the Capitol Theatre. Hundreds of people cam e out to the event, some even bigger their children who some day aspire to be like her. "It means a lot because when...
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
abc12.com
Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw
A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
