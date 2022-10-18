(Shenandoah) -- 2022 has been a busy year lined with improvements and growth for the Shenandoah Golf Course. That's according to Course Superintendent Craig Connell, who tells KMA News the number of memberships has jumped greatly since the city took over the course from 152 in 2020 to 205 in 2022. In February 2020, the city entered into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and War Memorial Trust for the golf course and pro shop's operations. Shenandoah City Council members approved the course's ownership transfer from the War Memorial Trust to the city in May 2021. Connell says the past year saw a lot of traffic from members and non-members.

