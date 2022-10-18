Read full article on original website
Shen schools seek student-parent activities buy-in
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials say connecting with students, parents and guardians is key to rejuvenating the district's activities. Planning continues in the effort to revamp all extracurricular programs in the district--including athletics, music and FFA activities. Shenandoah High Principal Andrew Christensen is spearheading the effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" in terms of activities. Christensen's plan is based on eight pillars of success--including building relationships, and instilling love and passion. Christensen tells KMA News building relationships is important in order to increase student participation.
Sidney grad Jorgenson finding success at Central
(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book. Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional. "It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon...
Open house planned for Sidney school projects
(Sidney) -- At long last--Sidney school officials plan a formal unveiling of the district's expansion and renovation projects. November 10 from 5-to-6 p.m. is the date and time for an open house at Sidney Elementary School and the district's junior-senior high school. Attendees will get a first-hand look at renovations at the elementary school, plus the new CTE and gymatorium additions at the junior-senior high school building. Sidney's School Board discussed the upcoming open house at its regular meeting earlier this week. Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the district is excited to finally show off the projects to the public.
Glenwood schools await state's response to GRC plan
(Glenwood) -- More discussion is expected next week on an option for the Glenwood School District's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board tabled discussion on a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the board awaits information from state officials as to whether the GRC's buildings could address the district's elementary needs once its closes in 2024. Previously, school officials explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Embray says renovating the GRC's buildings into an elementary building would save the district money, as well as give new life to the center's campus.
Shen golf course sees busy greens, uptick in membership
(Shenandoah) -- 2022 has been a busy year lined with improvements and growth for the Shenandoah Golf Course. That's according to Course Superintendent Craig Connell, who tells KMA News the number of memberships has jumped greatly since the city took over the course from 152 in 2020 to 205 in 2022. In February 2020, the city entered into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and War Memorial Trust for the golf course and pro shop's operations. Shenandoah City Council members approved the course's ownership transfer from the War Memorial Trust to the city in May 2021. Connell says the past year saw a lot of traffic from members and non-members.
SWCC announces Shipley to serve as interim volleyball coach for rest of season
(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced Taylor Shipley will serve as the interim head coach of the volleyball program for the rest of the season. Shipley joined the SWCC volleyball staff as a volunteer assistant in July and takes over for Anna Humburg. View the complete release from SWCC...
KMAland Missouri (10/21): Platte Valley hands East Atchison first loss, Maryville gets MEC share
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley handed East Atchison their first loss, South Holt made a comeback, Maryville clinched a share of the MEC and Rock Port, Worth County and North Andrew added wins in KMAland Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. Platte Valley 30 East Atchison 16. Carter Luke had three...
KMAland Iowa Class 3A Week 9 (10/21): Harlan rolls, Atlantic shocks Creston, Panthers still make playoffs
(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled to a shutout win while Atlantic upset Creston in Class 3A football in KMAland on Friday. Despite the loss, Creston garnered one of the four wild card playoff positions in the class. Harlan earned the top seed among the 16 playoff teams. View the playoff teams here.
SMC to host 5th annual Trunk or Treat next week
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center will host their 5th Annual Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday, October 26, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The event will, once again, take place in the administration parking lot of the SMC campus, located across from the current business offices. SMC will host the Trunk or Treat event to encourage families and youth of the community to trick or treat at their campus while the downtown trick-or-treating event will be happening at the same time. Various SMC departments and employees will be featured at the event as they compete for the best-decorated trunk.
Football: Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood
Rev. Richard Hogan, 89, previously of Council Bluffs
Location: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home. Visitation Location: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Family will Direct Memorials. Funeral Home:. Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home. Cemetery: Fairview Cemetery, Council Bluffs. Notes:...
Leyvi Cruz, 47, of College Springs, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leyvi passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home in College Springs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Talking With Tom (Week 9): CAM, Logan-Magnolia
(KMAland) -- Tom Moore hit the road this week to chat with a pair of coaches preparing for home playoff games. The former Griswold coach went to Anita for a chat with CAM head coach Barry Bower and ventured to Logan for a conversation with Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight.
Iowa Class 8-Player State 1st Round (10/21): F-M, Lenox, SE Warren, CAM, West Harrison move along
(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Lenox, Southeast Warren, CAM and West Harrison all moved on in Class 8-Player postseason action on Friday. Fremont-Mills held off a late charge from Moravia to get the win and advance on in the playoffs. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. No....
KMA Sports: Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (KMAland Volleyball)
Sidney sweeps past Fremont-Mills, sets up another meeting with East Mills. Sidney made quick work of Corner Conference rival Fremont-Mills on Wednesday night, advancing with a 25-17, 25-8, 25-13 1A regional quarterfinal victory.
Kathy Sump, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Kathy passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Charles Lee Fisher, 84 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Clinton, Missouri
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials:St. Croix Hospice or Harmony Court in Council Bluffs, IA. Cemetery:Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, IA. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Administrator evaluation form sparks debate amongst Red Oak council
(Red Oak) -- A proposed annual city administrator evaluation form has sparked extensive debate amongst the Red Oak City Council. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the council was presented a rough draft of the form, which Councilmen Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have been collaborating on over the past few months. Fridolph presented three versions: his draft, Wemhoff's version, and a combined document. One disagreement was whether they should include department heads in filling out the form. While agreeing with Wemhoff that the council is who the administrator reports to, Fridolph says the department heads could provide a more first-hand working experience.
KMAland Football (10/20): Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock advance in playoffs
(KMAland) -- Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock & Johnson-Brock were winners in the Nebraska state playoffs while IKM-Manning, SC North, Mormon Trail, Lamoni, Twin Cedars and Plattsmouth were other winners on Thursday in KMAland Football. KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD. IKM-Manning 52 St. Albert 17. Ben Langel rushed for 243 yards and Ross Kusel...
CRHC holding open house for new therapy, rehab building
(Clarinda) -- Officials with the Clarinda Regional Health Center are set to showcase one of their newest facilities to the community. CRHC is holding a community open house Wednesday for its new 12,500-square-foot Rehab and Sports Medicine Building from 6-9 p.m. Tyler Hill, chief nursing officer with CRHC, says the new facility will offer state-of-the-art exam rooms for several therapy departments, including physical, occupational, and speech therapies along with cardiopulmonary rehab. However, He adds that the new facility also focuses on personal training and assisting area athletes.
