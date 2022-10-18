Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
observernews.net
Healthy Home Primary Care opens in greater Sun City Center area
Dr. Jonathan Dychko is among a new breed of primary care physicians who believe the doctor/patient relationship is foremost in providing optimal care. As a general practitioner, he enjoys educating folks about prevention and wellness rather than focusing his practice strictly on intervention. Patient care is truly a team effort...
Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion
"The first shop is slated to open in Q1 2023 at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, with four additional locations throughout the Orlando area planned." The post Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
St. Petersburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in St. Petersburg. The Lakewood Ranch High School football team will have a game with Gibbs High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Oasis Christian Academy football team will have a game with Canterbury School of Florida on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Tampa, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏈 games in Tampa. The Trinity Catholic High School football team will have a game with Carrollwood Day School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Steinbrenner High School football team will have a game with Plant High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
iheart.com
Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”
The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
Proposed charter school coming to Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla — Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, you'll find an area with construction fences around the perimeter. That area will soon be the home to a new charter school. Although construction permits are still pending, Discovery Academy of Science expects to welcome students in by the 2023-2024 school year.
hhstoday.com
Meet the New Assistant Principal: Jonathan Gunn
Jonathan Gunn is an assistant principal at Hillsborough High School. Gunn’s desire to learn new things fueled his interest in helping others learn. He wants to help people grow and become better. He has been a teacher for 12 years and this is his first year teaching at Hillsborough High School.
earnthenecklace.com
Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?
Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
Hillsborough High School senior fundraising for marching band
You hear the music before you see it, as it usually goes with marching bands. The distinct bellows of tubas, melodies of flutes and pounds of the drums waft through the air during a Thursday afternoon rehearsal of the Big Red Marching Band before you can make out the glint off the silver and brass. But the Big Red is in need of big money.
Florida Governor DeSantis To Speak LIVE In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be LIVE in Polk County, Florida, on a campaign stop Saturday. On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted
srqmagazine.com
SMH Honors Physicians, Installs New Medical Staff Leader
The medical staff of Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Sarasota campus honored two physicians for outstanding service and installed its new slate of physician leaders for 2022-2023. Herbert Silverstein, MD, was awarded 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, and Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch, MD, was named 2022 Physician of the Year. Selected by a committee of physician leaders from the Sarasota campus, Drs. Silverstein and Wiese-Rometsch were recognized at its annual medical staff meeting Oct. 18.In addition to the physician awards, the SMH-Sarasota Medical Staff also appointed the 2022-2023 officers for its Medical Executive Committee: Jonathan Hoffberger, DO, was named Chief of Staff, serving as the top representative of SMH-Sarasota campus’ 1,800-plus medical staff members and advanced practice providers; Dr. Hoffberger succeeds Richard Lichtenstein, MD, whose one-year term as Chief of Staff ends this month. Sarah Temple, MD, was appointed Chief of Staff-elect.
stpetecatalyst.com
Foster Service adds nearly 100 local jobs
Family Support Services has significantly bolstered its workforce, increased pay and boosted partner funding by nearly $9 million in its first nine months as Pinellas County’s new child welfare system. The organization took over for Eckerd Connects in January after the Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) terminated...
Lakeland dismantles Clearwater football to the delight of packed homecoming crowd
LAKELAND, Fla. – It wasn’t supposed to be that easy. Lakeland – ranked No. 7 in the SBLive Florida Football Power 25 rankings – dismantled No. 21 Clearwater Academy International 44-6 in front of a packed homecoming house at historic Bryant Stadium on Friday. “They were (circled) on my calendar ...
disneyfoodblog.com
Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World
The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
places.travel
Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida
If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
995qyk.com
Snake Found On Flight From Tampa
Snake found on flight from Tampa. Yes, that really happened. First, The flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport and that’s when a garter snake was found on board a United Airlines flight that had just arrived from Tampa. Second, The Newark airport has a wild operations staff on site and they removed the snake. Passengers were screaming and raising up their feet, but luckily the snake was seen after the plane landed in Newark.
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
Unsubstantiated report of gun near Tampa elementary school puts campus on lockdown
TAMPA, Fla. — Lockdown measures at a Tampa elementary school have been lifted following an unsubstantiated threat of a weapon near the campus, the Tampa Police Department said. A staff member at Shaw Elementary School saw a man around 8:40 a.m. "frantically" banging on the front door of the...
plantcityobserver.com
Federal Programs Available to Assist With Disaster Recovery Efforts
Seek assistance before time runs out. SBA program is November 28th for the physical property damage for homeowners, businesses and renters, and nonprofits. In the aftermath of a disaster, misconceptions about disaster assistance can often prevent survivors from applying for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). A good rule of thumb: just register.
nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
