Women’s Tennis Kickoff Texas A&M Fall Invite
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team completed day one of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational on Friday. In doubles play, the Razorback pair of Lenka Stara and Grace O’Donell notched a 6-2 win over SMU’s Makoric/Nylander. At the No. 2 spot for Arkansas, Indianna Spink and Yuhan Liu fell 6-2 followed by Morgan McCarthy and Whitney Robbins dropping a 6-3 match to SMU.
Arkansas Answers Aggie Rally, Earns Five-Set Victory
Despite the visitors forcing a fifth and deciding set with victories in the third and fourth, the Razorbacks battled back in Wednesday’s midweek match against Texas A&M with a 3-2 match victory, the team’s second of the season. The Hogs are now 14-5 overall and 5-4 in SEC...
Defensive Battle Leads to Scoreless Tie with LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (10-3-2, 5-2-1 SEC) tallied their first tie in league play and drew with LSU on Thursday night (8-3-5, 3-2-3 SEC), 0-0. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara notched her ninth clean sheet of the season and tied the program’s single-season shutout record. First Half. The...
Perico Tabbed SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas fifth-year senior Julian Perico was named the SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week after tying for fourth in one of the nation’s elite fields at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Perico posted rounds of 69-68-70 for a 9-under, 54-hole score of 207. His...
Drew Sanders Included on ESPN Midseason All-America Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders landed on ESPN’s midseason All-America team, the outlet announced Wednesday. The Denton, Texas, product was placed on midseason All-America teams by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Sporting News and The Athletic earlier this week. Through seven games this season, Sanders...
Gymnastics Season Ticket Renewals Now Open
The Gymbacks kick off action in less than three months and season tickets are now available for the 2023 slate. “Thank you to all of our season ticket holders that have supported us the last few seasons! We can’t wait to see you back in Barnhill and Bud Walton Arena for our 2023 season,” head coach Jordyn Wieber said. “Your support fuels this program and the team can’t wait to shine in front of our home crowd in January!”
