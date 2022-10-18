The Gymbacks kick off action in less than three months and season tickets are now available for the 2023 slate. “Thank you to all of our season ticket holders that have supported us the last few seasons! We can’t wait to see you back in Barnhill and Bud Walton Arena for our 2023 season,” head coach Jordyn Wieber said. “Your support fuels this program and the team can’t wait to shine in front of our home crowd in January!”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO