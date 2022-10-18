Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: October 21 - 27, 2022
The tale of the demon barber: The famous play Sweeney Todd is at PNC Arts Annex now through October 29. This is a warning that if you attend there is: blood, gore, death, murder, extreme sexual innuendos, and strobe light effects….and a heck of a play!. Celebrate local music:...
wyso.org
Dayton Music Fest Returns this weekend with over 20 local artists
Dayton Music Festival curator Nathan Peters joined Evan Miller live on WYSO ahead of Dayton Music Fest, which will be held this weekend for the first time since 2019. The festival will feature over 20 artists over the course of two nights, October 21st and 22nd, with music at both Blind Bob's Bar and Yellow Cab Tavern.
wyso.org
Tony Houston on upcoming concert with Lil' Ed, local music history
Blues musician Tony Houston joined Blues Revival host Eric Henry live on WYSO ahead of an upcoming show in Centerville. Houston and his Prime Time Blues Band will open for Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials on November 18th at Hidden Gem Music Club in Dayton. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 7:00pm, and the show will begin at 8:00pm. Tickets and more information is available at www.hiddengemdayton.com.
wyso.org
Studio Session: Amber Hargett looks ahead to Dayton Music Fest performance, a new album in 2023
Backed by her band, the Who’s Who, Hargett will close out the first night of Dayton Music Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern Friday, October 21. She will also perform at the Last Waltz Live in Dayton on November 25. In addition, Hargett has organized a series of shows this November, called “Gratitunes,” a portion of the proceeds of which will be donated to the American Society for Suicide Prevention. More information and updates about her work can be found on the Amber Hargett Music Facebook group.
wyso.org
Studio Session: The Corndrinkers perform live on A Country Ramble
On October 16, the Corndrinkers returned to WYSO’s studio to perform old-time tunes live on A Country Ramble. The band has performed with the same members for over 45 years -- Barbara Kuhns and Linda Scutt on fiddle, Doug Smith on Guitar, Tom Duffee (host of A Country Ramble) on banjo, and Alan Turnbull on Bass; all members also contribute vocals. The Corndrinkers played live for an hour on the show, and discussed the history of several of the tunes.
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
WLWT 5
WLWT News 5 anchor Steven Albritton joining morning show as co-anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday that WLWT News 5 Anchor Steven Albritton is bringing his expertise and experience to mornings, joining Kelly Rippin and Randi Rico on WLWT News 5 Today weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Thursday Oct. 27. Albritton has been...
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
dayton.com
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new dining option known for its famous burgers and housemade shakes. “We are constantly searching for ways to expand our offerings for our guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming. “This summer our sister property in Columbus, OH opened a Wahlburgers. Because of the positive feedback from that location we want to bring that venue to Dayton.”
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
dayton.com
Masquerage returns this weekend geared toward ‘providing Dayton the party it deserves’
Masquerage, Dayton’s “Party of Parties for a Cause” presented by Equitas Health, returns to The 804 Landing Event Building at 804 E. Monument Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 22. “While it is a giant party, it is also a really important fundraiser for our prevention and education programs...
WDTN
New Chuy’s Specials in the Living Dayton Kitchen
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jewels from Chuy’s in Austin Landing shares how they assemble their delicious, huge Macho Burrito! She also talks about the other dishes they have on their menu. Plus, a sample of the tasty drinks they have on their bar menu.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
City of Springfield to hold halloween costume contest; How to enter your child
The City of Springfield is holding a kids halloween costume contest this spooky season, according to the City of Springfield, Ohio- Governments’ social media page. The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday, Oct. 31., the city spokesperson said. To enter the contest, participants must like the...
wyso.org
Nan Whaley's the 'Debate Ohio Deserves Tour' comes to Dayton
The Tour stopped off at the Communications Workers of America union hall in Dayton. On-stage, there are two podiums – one for Whaley and one for the absent Gov. DeWine. Whaley spent the evening taking questions from curated comments from emails and from her audience. On the issue of...
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant to celebrate Day of the Dead with five-course dinner
Sueño, an upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton, is hosting a five-course dinner with wine pairings next week in celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). “We will create a Día de los Muertos altar in the restaurant, and guests are encouraged to bring items to decorate such as flowers, candles, pictures of loved ones that have passed, incense, etc.,” said Lauren Gay, general manager and wine director at Sueño.
Comments / 1