Cultural Conversations: Japanese Tea Ceremony conveys welcoming

Bellevue, Washington
 3 days ago
Cultural Conversations continues its in-person programming with welcoming, storytelling and connection through a poignant tea ceremony presented by Bellevue/Eastside hosts Ichigo Ichie Foundation, a cultural and ethnic awareness organization on Mercer Island.

The “Once in a Lifetime” Omotesenke Japanese Tea Ceremony takes place on Tuesday Oct. 25, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Community Center located at 16000 Northeast 10th Street in Bellevue.

During this presentation, guests will receive an overview of the history of the tea ceremony. Randomly selected attendees will participate in the tea ritual. Following the demonstration, attendees can enjoy table conversation as they share their own experience of tea.

To register for the in-person event, or for more information or accommodation needs, please contact NeighborhoodOutreach@Bellevuewa.gov or call 452-452-6836.

Cultural Conversations, a program in its thirteenth season, has transformed relationships and perspectives among diverse women in our community through education and storytelling by providing a safe space for community connection.

For alternate formats, interpreters, or reasonable accommodation requests please phone 425-452-6917 (voice) or email cross@bellevuewa.gov. For complaints regarding accommodations, contact City of Bellevue ADA/Title VI Administrator at 425-452-6168 (voice). If you are deaf or hard of hearing dial 711. All in-person meetings are wheelchair accessible.

Photo credit to Ichigo Ichie Foundation, representing the Omotesenke(表千家) style.

