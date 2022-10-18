Read full article on original website
Redditors Question 'Blue Stuff' In Domino's Pizza Crust
When looking for a pizza company that will deliver, you'll probably find that Domino's isn't too far away. According to Scrape Hero, the popular pizza chain boasts over 6,500 locations throughout the United States, so you often won't be trekking too far for a Domino's fix. While being labeled as the first company to design the lucrative and sturdy pizza box we all have come to recognize, Domino's has had an ongoing flux of good and bad press over the years.
TikTok Is In Shambles Over A Frozen Pizza Ghost Kitchen
As spooky as the name might suggest, ghost kitchens don't actually involve the culinary experiments of ghouls — although that concept could create an exceptionally interesting episode of "Scooby-Doo." In fact, the inside of a ghost kitchen isn't all that different from other kitchens you've been in before. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the chief difference is that ghost kitchens are housed in separate locations from established restaurants, using the same staff and facilities to produce meals (often for multiple brands).
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
Costco Fans Are Pumped For The Return Of Its Seasonal Egg Nog Wine
Despite being large enough to land a plane in (probably, we're just guessing), the average Costco only stocks about 4,000 products (via Britannica). At the same time, their website stocks more than 10,000 items, including most of those sold in stores (per Rather Be Shopping). So what does that tell you about the items they bother to make in-store space for? Costco must feel that those items are pretty special.
Logan Paul's New Energy Drink Release Sees Teens Swarm UK Stores
If there's one thing that teens love, it's energy drinks. Whether they're chugging cans of Bang Energy with their pals like a scene from some grunge '90s movie or powering back some Monster Energy to get up for high school, teenagers seem to have a deep love affair with all things carbonated, energized, and fizzy. According to a study in Psychology of Addictive Behaviors, 41% of American teens surveyed in 2018 consumed energy drinks in the previous three months — an impressive number to say the least.
Australia In Turmoil After McDonald's Drops Regular Sprite For Zero Sugar Version
McDonald's Sprite is somewhat of a legacy; for years, customers have claimed that Sprite at McDonald's tastes better than Sprite in any other medium. Twitter is flooded with folks who feel this way. "Thinking about him, but by him I mean a large sprite from McDonalds," one tweet read. Another person wrote, "McDonald's sprite never misses."
Einstein Bros. New All-Nighter Breakfast Box Just Launched A Serious Bagel Upgrade
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and these days restaurants are doubling down on the sentiment by offering such fare at any time of the day or night. Outfits like Waffle House and IHOP are literally open 24 hours per day to dish out waffles, pancakes, and all the fixings. Such service is hotly in demand, too, as breakfast-focused restaurants and diners in the U.S. alone are a $10 billion per year industry, according to IBISWorld.
A Male Karen Went Scorched Earth At McDonald's Over Napkins
Thanks to a racist rant by Jennifer Schulte, the middle-aged white woman later dubbed "BBQ Becky," memes assigning a nom-de-plume to white people wielding their privilege have gone viral. The video, recorded in 2018 by YouTuber Michelle Dione, captured what Dione originally titled "White Woman Called Out for Racially Targeting Black Men Having BBQ in Oakland," and was viewed one million times within the first two weeks (per Know Your Meme).
Subway Is Stepping On Chipotle's Territory With New Menu Test
Pop quiz: what does Subway serve? If you said "subs," "sandwiches," or "footlongs," you'd be correct — and why not? Subway's been selling sandwiches since opening in 1965, and to say that it sells anything else would sound like a wrong answer. But truth be told, there have been...
Aldi Advent Calendars Finally Have An Official Release
With Halloween just around the corner, the middle of fall is officially upon us. The air is crisp, leaves are falling, and everywhere you turn, people are blissfully sipping on pumpkin spice lattes. Houses are decorated with scarecrows and skeletons, pumpkins are perched on stoops, and kids across the country eagerly await a night full of tricks and treats on October 31. But that's not to say that people are not already preparing for other upcoming holidays, and no, we aren't talking about Thanksgiving.
We Tried McDonald's New Halloween Bucket Happy Meals. Here's How It Went
The whispers on the internet, this time at least, weren't telling us lies: McDonald's Halloween Pails have risen from the dead to again walk the earth. If you're a child of the '80s or '90s, there's a good chance you'll remember these buckets, but their appearances have been somewhat sporadic in the new millennium. In fact, the Halloween Happy Meals served in pails haven't been resurrected since 2016 (via Dread Central). Perhaps the Golden Arches saw that Disney was releasing a new "Hocus Pocus" movie and decided the culture was ready for the return of another beloved piece of '90s Halloween popular culture.
Instagram Loves Whole Food's Mega-Satisfying Peanut Butter Machine
When shopping at Whole Foods, you're almost guaranteed to find some amazing, natural products. While you might spend half of your paycheck at "America's Healthiest Grocery Store," it might be worth it if you're aiming to support organic and natural food brands made without added preservatives and chemicals. The health-conscious grocery store chain currently operates over 38,000 store locations throughout the United States, so you'll probably find yourself driving past at least one location throughout your travels (via Statista).
The New Wendy's Breakfast Combo Is Cheaper Than A Gallon Of Gas
Gas prices, lunch meats, and eggs are just a few items that have been affected by inflation this year. And it doesn't help that many people rely on these things on a day-to-day basis, causing consumers to spend more on essentials they need. But Wendy's is combatting this potential struggle...
Taco Bell Just Tested A New Grilled Cheese Inspired By TikTok
When it comes to Taco Bell, grilled cheese probably doesn't spring to mind. However, the fast food joint isn't afraid of a little experimentation and doesn't mind straying from traditional Tex-Mex fare. The Doritos Taco and Mexican Pizza are perfect examples of this. So who would have guessed that the public was craving a taco deep-fried with melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack? Apparently, Taco Bell. However, that's not all it is. What you get with it seems to have been inspired by a TikTok trend that went viral during the pandemic.
The Reason Sekai Ichi Apples Are So Expensive
The world of luxury fruit is booming in Japan. With produce up into the thousands of dollars for a single piece of fruit, carefully engineered and grown fruit is a luxury with a hefty price tag (via Tokyo Treat). According to CNN, Japanese farmers have meticulously worked out growing techniques for sumptuous fruits such as tennis ball-sized strawberries, rudy red grapes, and cubed watermelons, which are popular, especially for gift-giving.
