Boston, MA

CBS Sports

Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining

PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart on scuffle with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open, but I didn't'

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not happy with 76ers center Joel Embiid following Boston's 126-117 victory over Philadelphia on opening night. Smart and Embiid got into a bit of a kerfuffle early on in the third quarter of the contest. The two players got tied up on a rebound opportunity and both players ultimately ended up on the floor. Smart was assessed a technical foul for grabbing Embiid's leg on the play, which you can see below:
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

OL Reign vs. Kansas City Current: NWSL live stream, how to watch playoff semifinal, start time, team news

The 2022 NWSL postseason continues on Sunday, as OL Reign and Kansas City Current square off in the NWSL semifinals. First-place OL Reign -- the 2022 NWSL Shield winners -- will host fifth-place Kansas City Current at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The two teams will battle it out for a spot in the NWSL Championship Final, and you can catch the matches on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

