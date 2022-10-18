This Is Louisiana's Best Comfort Food

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has that one dish that brings them comfort, whether it's a hearty bowl of soup on a cold autumn day, crispy fried chicken served with sweet fluffy waffles or smoky barbecue that takes you back to the last days of summer.

Comfortable Food searched around the country to find the best comfort foods in each state, including regional delicacies that are staples of their communities. According to the site:

"Depending on where you stay in America, the comfort food peculiar to each state can turn your frown into a smile at first bite. Whether settling for a pizza in a restaurant or making your deep dish pizzas at home from scratch, comfort foods are the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the rest of your day."

So what is Louisiana's best comfort food?

Gumbo

Is there anything better than a hearty serving of gumbo on a crisp fall day? This comforting classic is a favorite for a reason. Here's what the Comfortable Food had to say:

"The love for chicken continues in Louisiana, with Gumbo as the food of comfort. The soupy dish is made with chicken thighs, sausage, and various condiments. The dish is best served with rice, and it's perfect for a long day after work."

