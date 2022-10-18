ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WCAX

Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
WARDSBORO, VT
wabi.tv

349 newly recorded COVID cases

Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
AUGUSTA, ME
WCVB

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
CONCORD, NH
WGME

Maine BMV to unveil new appointment system Monday

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to unveil its new appointment system on Monday. The system aims to allow Mainers to schedule appointments at BMV branch offices throughout the state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, Deputy Secretary of State for BMV Cathie Curtis and other leaders...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Lobsterman's Association to get expedited appeal in whale plan

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) — On Oct. 18, a federal appeals court sided with the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) by granting the MLA’s request to expedite its appeal of the decision consideration of its appeal in the National Marine Fisheries Service lawsuit. The suit was filed to reverse the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's plan to restrict lobster fisheries to save the critically endangered right whale. The MLA considers the plan scientifically flawed, and says that if enacted, the rules will cripple the lobster industry.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine lawmakers sue DHHS in hopes of forcing response to subpoena

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Lawmakers are taking DHHS to court. The Government Oversight Committee voted Wednesday 8-1 to move forward with a lawsuit to force DHHS to respond to a subpoena. They're looking for documents and details about each case for the deaths of four children in 2021:. 6-week-old Jaden Harding...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine DHHS sued over child case file access

AUGUSTA, Maine — By an 8-1 Wednesday vote, the state's joint government oversight committee moved to sue the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for full access to the files of four children who allegedly died at the hands of a parent last summer after the department defied a subpoena to hand over the files, something the department argues it can't legally do.
MAINE STATE
WSBS

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine prison debate team beats MIT in historic competition

Last week, with little fanfare, a historic, livestreamed debate took place. On one side: a pre-law student, a business management student, a graduate student in peace and reconciliation and two master's degree students, one in public administration and another in youth development representing the Maine Department of Corrections. On the other side: five engineering, economics and pre-med students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
MAINE STATE

