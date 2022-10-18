Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
wabi.tv
349 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
WMTW
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday
AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
themainewire.com
Maine Prisons Chief Blocks State Parole Committees’ Request to Meet Potential Parolees
Randall Liberty, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections, has objected to a request from a parole reform committee created by the State Legislature to interview inmates as part of its members’ work to determine whether Maine should bring back parole after a 45 year ban. Members of...
WGME
Maine BMV to unveil new appointment system Monday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to unveil its new appointment system on Monday. The system aims to allow Mainers to schedule appointments at BMV branch offices throughout the state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, Deputy Secretary of State for BMV Cathie Curtis and other leaders...
Central Maine High School Student Allegedly Threatens to Bring Gun to School
According to a story by WGME 13 News, a Maine High School Student allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school during a bus ride. The comments were reportedly overheard by other students on the bus. WGME, along with the Lewiston Sun Journal, is reporting that an unidentified teen has...
WGME
Lobsterman's Association to get expedited appeal in whale plan
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) — On Oct. 18, a federal appeals court sided with the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) by granting the MLA’s request to expedite its appeal of the decision consideration of its appeal in the National Marine Fisheries Service lawsuit. The suit was filed to reverse the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's plan to restrict lobster fisheries to save the critically endangered right whale. The MLA considers the plan scientifically flawed, and says that if enacted, the rules will cripple the lobster industry.
WGME
Maine lawmakers sue DHHS in hopes of forcing response to subpoena
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Lawmakers are taking DHHS to court. The Government Oversight Committee voted Wednesday 8-1 to move forward with a lawsuit to force DHHS to respond to a subpoena. They're looking for documents and details about each case for the deaths of four children in 2021:. 6-week-old Jaden Harding...
themainewire.com
Fentanyl Dealer from LePage’s “Binder Full of Drug Dealers” Arrested Again for Dealing Fentanyl
A Rumford man whose 2016 arrest for fentanyl trafficking landed him in jail — and in former Gov. Paul LePage’s infamous “binder full of drug dealers” — was arrested again in August on charges of fentanyl trafficking. Rashaud Lavoie, 30, was one of eight Maine...
Maine implements nationwide initiative to help curb homelessness
MAINE, USA — Across some communities in Maine, it's common to see people and families living without a roof over their heads. It's something the state is working to reduce by joining a national initiative, Built For Zero. Part of the idea is to move to a real-time data...
Maine DHHS sued over child case file access
AUGUSTA, Maine — By an 8-1 Wednesday vote, the state's joint government oversight committee moved to sue the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for full access to the files of four children who allegedly died at the hands of a parent last summer after the department defied a subpoena to hand over the files, something the department argues it can't legally do.
Nonprofit brings thousands of pets to Maine from high-kill shelters in Georgia
MAINE, Maine — A group of seven puppies was found in very bad shape by a good samaritan in rural northwest Georgia. They were dumped in a crate and left for dead in the woods. At the time, they were about 10-12 weeks old. The samaritan took them to her home and then to Road Trip Home Animal Rescue for help.
WGME
'They are really in a bind': Maine restaurants and breweries battle to hire workers
From restaurants to breweries, getting enough workers is something many Maine businesses are trying to tackle. Maine restaurants offer some of the best food in the country, but some owners say there aren’t enough workers to keep up with the growing dining demand so they're getting creative. Businesses have...
Maine cabin company featured on reality show settles lead claims
MAINE, USA — The company featured on the cable TV show “Maine Cabin Masters” has settled claims that it violated lead safety and exposure rules on some of its renovations. The settlement reached by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Kennebec Property Services LLC of Manchester resolves...
mainepublic.org
Maine prison debate team beats MIT in historic competition
Last week, with little fanfare, a historic, livestreamed debate took place. On one side: a pre-law student, a business management student, a graduate student in peace and reconciliation and two master's degree students, one in public administration and another in youth development representing the Maine Department of Corrections. On the other side: five engineering, economics and pre-med students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
