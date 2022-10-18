ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

In East Hartford, a new Multicultural Banking Center celebrates diversity and ‘meets people where they are’

By Deidre Montague, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
State Rep. Henry Genga speaking at the M&T Multicultural Banking Center Grand Opening in East Hartford, Conn. Oct. 18, 2022. Hartford Courant/TNS

M&T Bank Assistant Manager Izzy Serrano said he was thrilled Tuesday.

It was a big day for the East Hartford bank branch staff as they celebrated the grand opening of the new Multicultural Banking Center. Serrano said he and the staff are most excited about serving the diverse community within the town, who, for example. may need translation services when being introduced to the banking system.

“My motto here is that a language barrier is not an obstacle. It’s an opportunity…people come in, and I always welcome everyone in English, and I see their faces,” Serrano said.

“And then when I speak Spanish, they are like, ‘Oh my God,’ and you see the wall goes down. I’ve had people open up accounts, just because there’s a Spanish speaker here,” he said.

Serrano said that they also look forward to helping community members who may be just starting their new journey in the state.

“I’m very happy to be part of the community, helping people who don’t have social [security], who only have their passport and are starting to work [with] getting their first direct deposit, never had a debit card before [with] setting up their online banking…Doing that and translating. I’m very happy to be part of the team…,” he said.

About why it is important to have a multicultural banking center, Serrano said it is key for those coming to the state for a fresh start and to get a good footing for their futures.

“My main goal is to just let people know that we’re here. We’re here to help. We’re here to build relationships,” he said.

Buffalo-based M&T has said it has established about 118 multicultural branches in the past three years. The branches include posters with images of particular cultures. Signs are in other languages, alongside English, and digital appointment scheduling offers different options to break down linguistic barriers. In East Hartford, the predominant bilingual language will be Spanish.

During the grand opening, M&T Branch Manager Heydi Sifuentes said that she is happy to be back with a new bank and staff with whom she gets to work.

“I love this community. I couldn’t be happier to be back with a brand new bank, the great leadership team, and the multicultural staff that was hired to provide an excellent service. They’re also able to speak different languages: Spanish, English, and Vietnamese. It’s like a dream came true for me. And I’m sure also for my staff.” she said.

Mayor Mike Walsh said that he welcomes the branch to the town and is looking forward to future business partnership opportunities.

“Not only is a bank in East Hartford important, that’s why we’re here. But this particular bank is even more important. It is called a multicultural branch for a reason. It meets people where they are in the community. In East Hartford, we have a community that is extremely diverse. So this bank is a testament to M&T’s commitment to our community…This bank will meet the community where they live,” he said.

State Rep. Henry Genga, D-East Hartford, presented Sifuentes and the M&T staff a citation of congratulations for the opening of the multicultural branch providing “banking and financial services for their customers’ preferred languages and employing bankers from the community that will understand cultural differences.”

“I look forward to partnering with them in the future. And I know they’ve got a great staff here. It’s so great that they’re recognizing [the] greatest asset of diversity in East Hartford, planning … making it convenient and easy for people to do some of the most tough financial work,” he said.

