Iowans Choose This Type of Bagel Over the Rest of the US
It's pretty serendipitous that a week after Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" helped raise money for people in need all throughout the Tri-States, the website Shane Co. published a comprehensive survey examining how each state likes their bagels. This massive survey consisted of just over 3,000 Americans to determine how...
These Popular Iowa Businesses Will Be Closed Thanksgiving
The holiday season is just about upon us once again! As Halloween is quickly approaching, Thanksgiving will be upon us soon! It's Thursday, November 24 this year. So, what does that mean for the average Iowan? Family time, perhaps travel, and for many... shopping deals. In recent years, more and...
Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids
These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
A Recent Recall Is Hitting Iowans In The Sweet Tooth
It seems like food keeps going through recalls left and right and for all different reasons. For those of us with a sweet tooth, this recent recall may be affecting you. If you are a cookie lover, you have probably heard of the brand NESTLÉ USA. If you have recently bought any of their cookie dough, you may want to check it for this recall.
kiwaradio.com
Iowans See Jump In Insurance Premiums Three Times National Average
Statewide, Iowa — A study finds the average rate of family premiums for health insurance offered by private employers in Iowa has risen significantly. The report from the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at the University of Minnesota found the average premium rate for Iowa families jumped about nine percent from 2020 to 2021, while the national average is only three percent. Robert Hest, a research fellow at the center, says Iowa’s relatively small population may be a factor.
Corydon Times-Republican
What manufacturing workers make in Iowa
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Iowa using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
After A Five Month Break, Bird Flu Strikes Again In Iowa
It’s been five months since Iowa has had a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, on a commercial/backyard flock of birds. In 2022, over 13 million commercial and backyard birds across just Iowa were put down as a result of avian influenza. The spread of the virus in Iowa caused many poultry sales and shows to be put on pause as producers helped mitigate its spread.
Iowa’s Underage Drinking Laws Aren’t As Strict As You Think
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. I want to start by saying that in no way is this piece an attempt to glorify or promote underage drinking, or drinking in general. I did some digging, and I found Iowa, and most other states, are fairly relaxed when it comes to minors drinking in certain circumstances.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
Dang Flabbit! Iowans Don’t Curse…Much
Iowans don't swear...according to some sort of science. A recent study came out that gave us a better insight into just how much soap we should be using to clean out our mouths with. According to a site called Word Tips, Iowa doesn't freakin' curse much compared to the rest of the country.
3 News Now
How to use the student loan forgiveness website; what Nebraska and Iowa residents need to know
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — How does someone fill out an application for student loan forgiveness and how long does it take? 3 News Now Reporter Ron Johnson tried it himself. It’s a fairly simple process and takes just under two minutes. Here's the link: studentaid.gov. It's going to...
Iowa’s Amazing Run of New Lottery Millionaires Continues
Over the last few months, Iowa has been on a big run of people winning at least a million dollars. It's happened again!. Since August, there have been five different occasions where a ticket sold in Iowa was worth major moolah. Three of the winners have come in the last six weeks.
New outlook predicts Iowa winter snowfall amounts
The Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast has been released, and it splits the country in two: hot and dry down south, and a mystery up north.
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
Could Two Fast Food Giants be Teaming up in Iowa?
If there are two fast food restaurants that are universally adored (or hated by health nuts) and regularly visited by the American and worldwide public, those two would be Krispy Kreme and McDonald's. Though Krispy Kreme has just four locations in the state of Iowa (three of which are in...
Rating Cities In Iowa Rated Based on Their Smell [WATCH]
Iowa is a land of many smells. Sometimes these smells are very pleasant, sometimes not so much. When you have as many hog farmers as the state of Iowa does, you're bound to run into smells that may be less desirable. I've always wanted to ask a hog farmer what dealing with that smell is like every day. I really hope the answer starts with something like "smells like money."
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.
