As the financial world continues to evolve, a new type of financial institution has emerged—CeFi. CeFi, which stands for "centralized finance," is a new way to provide financial services using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. CeFi has the potential to revolutionize the financial industry by providing cheaper, faster, and more secure financial services. However, there are still some challenges that need to be addressed before CeFi can truly reach its potential.

1 DAY AGO