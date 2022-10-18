Read full article on original website
What Is CeFi and Why Is It Important?
As the financial world continues to evolve, a new type of financial institution has emerged—CeFi. CeFi, which stands for "centralized finance," is a new way to provide financial services using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. CeFi has the potential to revolutionize the financial industry by providing cheaper, faster, and more secure financial services. However, there are still some challenges that need to be addressed before CeFi can truly reach its potential.
Can You Trust Free Crypto Exchanges?
If you're a crypto trader, you'll likely know how frustrating transaction fees can be. Conducting sales, purchases, swaps, and many other functions on a crypto exchange often comes with a fee, with different platforms charging different rates. But there are now crypto exchanges that claim to charge zero trading fees. So, how is this possible? Can you really trust a free crypto exchange, or should you steer clear?
Crowdloans: The New Way to Finance Polkadot And Kusama Projects
Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) are the most common means of fundraising for new projects in the cryptocurrency space. Investors who partake in ICOs make judgments based on the credibility of the team, the whitepaper, and the community. However, with the ICO approach, there is no assurance of success for the developers or the investors.
What Is Crypto Market Sentiment and How Does It Work?
Understanding the crypto market's sentiment is a big plus for you as a trader. It helps you aggregate the majority opinion and thoughts about the crypto market, and with such information, you can leverage the market's changing directions. However, can that crypto market sentiment be used to make accurate crypto...
What Is the Best App to Buy Crypto?
As the world of cryptocurrency becomes more popular, a growing number of apps allow you to buy and sell digital currency. However, with so many choices, it can be difficult to know which one is the best for you. So, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, these apps are a great way to get started in cryptocurrency.
How to Use the New Sweatcoin Wallet
In September 2022, Sweatcoin underwent its most comprehensive transformation since its 2015 launch, delivering its own cryptocurrency and a fresh dedicated crypto wallet to boot. The age of the Sweat Wallet, an app that tracks our exercise through the steps we take and rewards us in crypto, is here, but how can we begin to embrace the "sweat-to-earn" economy?
What Is DeFi Lending and How Does It Work?
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a broad term that describes the shift from traditional, centralized financial systems to peer-to-peer finance enabled by decentralized technologies built on the blockchain. Lending is one of the most promising areas for DeFi, with protocols like Aave, Maker DAO, and Compound Finance offering huge potential, while fintech companies like Hodlnaut, BlockFi, and Nexo offer lending services.
What Is Quantum Computing, Is It Real, and How Does It Change Things?
In our modern day, standard computers are undoubtedly advanced compared to what we could muster up a few decades ago. However, with how fast and diverse computers are now, it's hard to imagine anything that could be even better. Enter quantum computing. This field of science aims to use the laws of the universe to achieve incredible goals.
