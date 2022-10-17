Read full article on original website
Smile! McDonald’s Offering Happy Meals for Adults & Yes It’ll Have a Toy
Smile! Happy Meals aren't just for kids anymore. McDonald's will soon start serving those boxes for adults too. It's about time. McDonald's has created a Happy Meal for adults. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is just like the ones you always enjoyed as a kid. But instead of it being red, the adult version will be green. It comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, french fries, and a drink.
TX Mom Warns Watching Hocus Pocus 2 Might Unleash Hell on Kids
A Central Texas mom is making headlines today after claiming that she believes that the new Disney Hocus Pocus 2 movie might be casting spells on anyone who watches it. She warns that " You unleash hell on your kids," when the show is broadcasted on your television set. “A worst-case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” offers concerned mother, Jamie Gooch, “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”
Hilarious Video Shows Dog Petrified of Fake Creepy Black Cats
A hilarious video a Texas family posted is blowing up the internet. At first glance, you simply see Halloween decorations in the front yard of this Texas home. However, if you take a closer look, you will notice one of the decorations is not a prop at all. OH, HELLO...
Remember When Everyone Had Their Heads Stuck in Pumpkins?
It seemed like everyone in the Crossroads put their head inside a pumpkin at one point in October 2021. Sticky pumpkin guts don't sound appealing to some, but we promise, the results were so worth it. Thinking Outside the Pumpkin Patch. People's creativity was really shining bright with the pumpkin...
Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember
Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists. On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove...
DIY Easy To Make Tamales Cuz It’s Tamale Time Texas
Tamales are so easy to make, I can even make them!. I remember the first time I made tamales at my house. I have an amazing friend who took the time to teach me how to make a multitude of tamales from scratch, just in time for the holidays. But what I remember the most is that they were a LOT easier to make than I had ever imagined.
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
Hardy Updates Fans After Tour Bus Accident: ‘I’m Alive’
Hardy is home and recovering after a tour bus accident left him and three other people with "significant injuries." Although he has yet to give us specifics about what happened and how bad those injuries are, he is thanking fans for their prayers. On Sunday (Oct. 2), the singer-songwriter posted...
Texas Mom Defends Waxing Her 3 Year Old’s Unibrow on Viral TikTok
A Texas mom is defending her decision after negative comments raged when her now-viral video of waxing her 3-year-old unibrow caused quite a storm on social media. But, she got tons of " I wish my mom had done this for me" comments too. Offering that her "fellow Mexicans" would...
Carrie Underwood Is Going for Fashionable, Not Comfortable, on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Prepare to be dazzled by Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The vibes surrounding the album have been sparkly, to say the least, and fans can expect to see that same glitz and glamor reflected in her tour outfits. In fact, the country singer is willing to sacrifice her own...
Try This Shrunken Head Punch Next Time You Want to Terrify Guests
This might be the creepiest Halloween article title of all time, 'Shrunken Heads Found in Halloween Punch in Texas.'. Luckily for you the reader, it isn't true. Shrunken heads are being found EVERYWHERE in punch this Halloween. Soooo what the hello is this shrunken heads in Halloween punch thing all...
Google Makes Choosing a Costume a Little Less Frightening
Time is ticking, and at this point, choosing a Halloween costume is just plain daunting. The decision to stay traditional with a witchy costume or be unique with some type of spin-off from a weird horror cartoon you've seen three episodes of when you were 14. Google is doing all...
