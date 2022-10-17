ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Smile! McDonald’s Offering Happy Meals for Adults & Yes It’ll Have a Toy

Smile! Happy Meals aren't just for kids anymore. McDonald's will soon start serving those boxes for adults too. It's about time. McDonald's has created a Happy Meal for adults. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is just like the ones you always enjoyed as a kid. But instead of it being red, the adult version will be green. It comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, french fries, and a drink.
TX Mom Warns Watching Hocus Pocus 2 Might Unleash Hell on Kids

A Central Texas mom is making headlines today after claiming that she believes that the new Disney Hocus Pocus 2 movie might be casting spells on anyone who watches it. She warns that " You unleash hell on your kids," when the show is broadcasted on your television set. “A worst-case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” offers concerned mother, Jamie Gooch, “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”
Remember When Everyone Had Their Heads Stuck in Pumpkins?

It seemed like everyone in the Crossroads put their head inside a pumpkin at one point in October 2021. Sticky pumpkin guts don't sound appealing to some, but we promise, the results were so worth it. Thinking Outside the Pumpkin Patch. People's creativity was really shining bright with the pumpkin...
Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember

Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists. On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove...
DIY Easy To Make Tamales Cuz It’s Tamale Time Texas

Tamales are so easy to make, I can even make them!. I remember the first time I made tamales at my house. I have an amazing friend who took the time to teach me how to make a multitude of tamales from scratch, just in time for the holidays. But what I remember the most is that they were a LOT easier to make than I had ever imagined.
Hardy Updates Fans After Tour Bus Accident: ‘I’m Alive’

Hardy is home and recovering after a tour bus accident left him and three other people with "significant injuries." Although he has yet to give us specifics about what happened and how bad those injuries are, he is thanking fans for their prayers. On Sunday (Oct. 2), the singer-songwriter posted...
Google Makes Choosing a Costume a Little Less Frightening

Time is ticking, and at this point, choosing a Halloween costume is just plain daunting. The decision to stay traditional with a witchy costume or be unique with some type of spin-off from a weird horror cartoon you've seen three episodes of when you were 14. Google is doing all...
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

