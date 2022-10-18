ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humeston, IA

Comments / 1

Related
K92.3

After A Five Month Break, Bird Flu Strikes Again In Iowa

It’s been five months since Iowa has had a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, on a commercial/backyard flock of birds. In 2022, over 13 million commercial and backyard birds across just Iowa were put down as a result of avian influenza. The spread of the virus in Iowa caused many poultry sales and shows to be put on pause as producers helped mitigate its spread.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Cougars; Furry, Ferocious, And In The Midwest (VIDEO/PHOTO)

I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy