ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Here are the most popular Halloween costumes in Alabama, U.S.

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XY1bJ_0iduRFGI00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Witches, and dinosaurs, and cheerleaders! Oh my? Those are just a few of the most popular Halloween costumes in Alabama, according to Google Trends.

With Halloween less than two weeks away, Google Trends’ Frightgeist, an annual tracker of Halloween costumes, released this year’s list of the most popular frocks ahead of All Hallows’ Eve.

Trunk-R-Treat, Halloween events across the Tennessee Valley

Nationwide and here in Alabama, the most popular costume is a witch. Across the nation, these costumes filled out the top 10:

  1. Witch
  2. Spider-Man
  3. Dinosaur
  4. Stranger Things
  5. Fairy
  6. Pirate
  7. Rabbit
  8. Cheerleader
  9. Cowboy
  10. Harley Quinn

In Alabama, the most searched costumes after witch were pirate, dinosaur, 1980s, and Hocus Pocus.

To see more of the most popular costumes ahead of Halloween, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Winter Outlook: Climate Prediction Center Releases Update

A La Niña is expected to continue into the winter months. La Niña is the cold phase of the ENSO, or El Niño Southern Oscillation. La Niña is caused by upwelling of cool deep water to the surface of the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This climate pattern can have effects on our local weather. Typically, during […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy