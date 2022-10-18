Read full article on original website
How to Fix the Valorant Screen Tearing Issue on Windows
Valorant is a popular free-to-play first-person hero shooter game available for Windows. However, like any other title, it has its fair share of technical problems. Many users have reported facing screen tearing issues in Valorant. So, if you are also encountering the same problem, try the below solutions to troubleshoot the problem for good.
The Top 8 JavaScript Engines for Game Development
Developing games is undoubtedly a strenuous exercise, but you can ease the pain with the right tools. Thankfully, JavaScript engines provide you with advanced-level facilities compared to other engines. They offer a wide option of tools and add-ons that improve the quality of your game development process. As a result, JavaScript engines have created some of the most popular games worldwide, like Temple Run 2.
Android VPN Leak, Raspberry Pi DOS PC, and the Windows Registry Explained
Why has Microsoft Office become Microsoft 365? Should you take Google's offer of a free VPN on your Android Pixel 7? And how do you back up the Windows Registry? The answers are in our tech podcast for technophobes. Shownotes. This week, we chat about the following tech news that...
Can You Use a Third-Party Nintendo Switch Dock?
To enjoy the Nintendo Switch as a family or cooperatively, you'll need a dock to play your Switch games on the TV. But what happens if your dock is broken or encounters issues? Perhaps you simply want a spare dock in another room. Rather than splashing out on an expensive...
