KCCI.com
Iowa Halloween display highlights abortion battle
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Halloween display in front of a house in Beaverdale takes aim at the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, and it uses some graphic imagery to make its point. The designer, homeowner Julie Schwertley, said she planned the display as soon as...
weareiowa.com
Iowa Homeless Youth Center prepares for winter
The center is currently preparing for Reggie's Sleep Out. A campout in Drake Stadium that raises funds and awareness for homeless youth.
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In West Des Moines Arrested
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man accused of trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in West Des Moines is now in custody. Police say Brandon Cameron was arrested around 3:45 this morning on several charges including attempted murder. He’s accused of firing gunshots into a West Des Moines home back on the Fourth of July because his girlfriend wouldn’t come outside. He got away from police in Clive that day and remained on the run until this morning.
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
kniakrls.com
Alleged Incident on Indianola School District Bus Under Investigation
An alleged incident took place in early October on an Indianola Community School District bus involving potential inappropriate behavior by students, and is currently under investigation by law enforcement. The Indianola Community School District has released the following statement:. “The Indianola Community School District is aware of a situation involving...
KCCI.com
DNR says "mountain lion sighting" in Des Moines was really house cat
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources now says the "possible mountain lion" in Des Moines was really someone's house cat. Des Moines Police posted on Facebook Thursday, saying the sighting was reported in the Gray's Woods neighborhood on the city’s east side. The DNR confirmed the video showed a mountain lion, but since corrected their statement.
Police find teens with a gun outside Iowa high school
A 15-year-old is now charged with carrying weapons on school grounds and reckless use of a firearm.
Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned
A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations.
KCCI.com
Hit-and-run victim in serious condition in hospital
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Lonny Kirschbaum of Lucas is in the hospital in serious condition after a hit-and-run. Kirschbaum was hit around 2:14 a.m. Sunday at the 5200 block of Ashworth Road in West Des Moines. The car drove off, leaving Kirschbaum lying by the side of the road.
KCCI.com
Both drivers walk away from Des Moines crash that sent vehicle onto its top
DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash Friday morning at 63rd Street and Cummins Parkway sent one vehicle onto its top. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. The collision between the red pickup truck and the red Ford Escape sent the Escape onto its top. One of the drivers...
weareiowa.com
Wilbur the Pup-O-Lantern available for adoption at ARL of Iowa Main
Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior and Enrichment Specialist-Animal Rescue League of Iowa, helps us get ready for the October 29th Trick AND Treat event at ARL Main with WILBUR, a 4-year old American Bulldog Mix, dressed up as a PUP-O-LANTERN and is available at ARL MAin. Wilbur is looking for a new forever home and is hoping to go to the ARL event that will be filled with treats for the doggies and fun! We learn about the ongoing training classes held at ARL for various aged puppies and dogs. The next Low Cost K9 Vaccine & Chip Clinic will be held at the Des Moines Fire Department Training building on Dean Avenue Novenmber 12th from 9-11:30am. Space is limited so APPOINTMENTS ARE NECESSARY to take advantage of $30 Vaccinations with MicroChip for your dog. And Santa N Paws is now accepting reservations for times beginning the first week of November and run for three weeks Thursday-Sunday at various locations around the area.
Man arrested in attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man wanted for allegedly trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in a July 4th shooting in West Des Moines is now behind bars in the Polk County Jail. The West Des Moines Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate Brandon Cameron in August. He was being sought […]
KCCI.com
Bird scooters to no longer be available in Indianola
INDIANOLA, Iowa — People in Indianola will only have a few more weeks to rent an e-scooter. The city of Indianola says e-scooter company, Bird Rides, is ending its service Nov. 14. Bird scooters were introduced to Indianola in the summer of 2021. In a statement, Bird apologized for...
Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines
The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week. Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year. They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused...
KCCI.com
Urbandale schools warn parents about the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
URBANDALE, Iowa — In a letter to parents, Urbandale Middle School said a significant number of students are seeing the school nurse after they tried the "One Chip Challenge." The snack brand Paqui is behind the viral phenomenon, which challenges people to endure just one extremely spicy tortilla chip.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
theperrynews.com
Waukee suspect in attempted murder arrested for OWI
A Waukee man facing an attempted-murder charge from August was arrested for drunk driving late Tuesday in Waukee. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense OWI. The incident began about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on S.E. Booth Drive near S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway in...
Daily Iowan
Wilson’s Orchard and Farm to open location in Des Moines area
Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a business that opened in Iowa City in 1985, is expanding to the Des Moines Area. The new location is expected to open in spring 2023. Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, located at 4823 Dingleberry Road NE #1, said he initially got the idea to add a second location two years ago when he was approached by Middlebrook, an agrihood in Cumming, Iowa, which blends an agricultural enterprise with a residential area.
A Beloved Iowa Zoo Animal is Being Moved to the West Coast
The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is getting ready to say goodbye to Raza! According to social media, the nearly 2-year-old giraffe will be relocating to a new zoo next week. Back on January 18th of 2021, Raza was born at the Blank Park Zoo to parents Skye and Jakobi. 36-hours after his birth, he was determined to be six feet with a weight of 125 pounds! The name Raza, meaning "hope," was chosen by voters online.
weareiowa.com
Bird flu case detected in Dallas County
The State Department of Agriculture and USDA said it was detected in a non-commercial backyard flock. It does not present a public health concern, the CDC said.
