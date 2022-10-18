ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man wanted in connection to murder of woman near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman following a dispute. On Monday night just after 11 police received details of a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for January murder suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a January murder. LVMPD said the incident happened Jan. 1 at 2:49 p.m. near E. Owens Avenue and Main Street. According to police, the suspect was walking across Owens when he was approached by the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teens sentenced to prison in stabbing death of girl’s father

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens were sentenced to prison Thursday in the stabbing death of the girl’s father in 2021. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Grand jury indicts ex-Clark County official in death of Las Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County official has officially been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a Las Vegas journalist. Robert Telles was formerly the Clark County Public Administrator. Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who reported on misconduct by Telles when he held the office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Driver arrested after street racing, crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a street racing crash that knocked out the power in one neighborhood and knocked over a bus stop. The crash happened on Monday at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Just before 9 p.m., LVMPD said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after being hit by car near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle near Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard around 6:20 Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police have the area closed off as they investigate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in north Las Vegas valley

UPDATE - THURSDAY 12:15 A.M. Nevada State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the 215 westbound at Northern Durango. Preliminary details from state troopers reveal a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed approaching the Durango off-ramp. At the same time, a white utility van was traveling in the same direction in front of the motorcycle according to investigators.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy