LVMPD: Armed suspect in custody following barricade near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade with a person reportedly armed with a gun near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue. Police tell FOX5 the barricade began just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Police are warning the public to avoid the area. This is...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.
Two dozen Las Vegas police officers receive medals of honor for bravery in the line of duty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The annual Best of the Badge gala honors police officers that went above and beyond in the line of duty in Las Vegas. This year’s ceremony was held with a heavy heart with the loss of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer Truong Thai one week ago.
North Las Vegas business hopes public can help track down truck thieves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thieves have been busy at Pacific Performance Engineering in North Las Vegas. The business manufactures parts for light-duty trucks. “It’s just unbelievable how this can occur just in broad daylight, just without any warning,” said Manager Joe Komaromi. FOX5 visited the business on...
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
Las Vegas police says mail theft on the rise after multiple mailboxes broken into
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead. Should Clark County middle schools have crossing guards? Regional leaders explore option. Las Vegas officer killed in line of duty remembered by loved ones as humble, selfless. Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was...
Las Vegas officer killed in line of duty remembered by loved ones as humble, selfless
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One week ago, Officer Truong Thai with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was killed while responding to a call near UNLV. Officer Thai served in the department for 23 years, but his family said he knew he wanted to be a police officer long before that.
Man wanted in connection to murder of woman near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman following a dispute. On Monday night just after 11 police received details of a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Officers...
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Detention Center officers ignored an inmate’s call for service before he was found dead in his cell, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. James Chatien was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 p.m. Oct. 18. Chatien was...
Las Vegas police looking for January murder suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a January murder. LVMPD said the incident happened Jan. 1 at 2:49 p.m. near E. Owens Avenue and Main Street. According to police, the suspect was walking across Owens when he was approached by the...
Henderson Police ask for your help in solving crimes through surveillance camera program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your surveillance cameras like your Ring, Blink or Nest may have captured information that police can use in an investigation. Through their program CAPTURE, you can voluntarily send video to Henderson Police. “Some of these crimes do take time to solve whether it be a...
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a Vermont man who was killed after he was struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway. According to Nevada State Police, the incident occurred at about 3:11 a.m. near the southbound Interstate...
Las Vegas teens sentenced to prison in stabbing death of girl’s father
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens were sentenced to prison Thursday in the stabbing death of the girl’s father in 2021. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
Grand jury indicts ex-Clark County official in death of Las Vegas journalist
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County official has officially been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a Las Vegas journalist. Robert Telles was formerly the Clark County Public Administrator. Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who reported on misconduct by Telles when he held the office.
Driver arrested after street racing, crash in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a street racing crash that knocked out the power in one neighborhood and knocked over a bus stop. The crash happened on Monday at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Just before 9 p.m., LVMPD said...
1 dead after being hit by car near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle near Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard around 6:20 Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police have the area closed off as they investigate...
Nevada State Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in north Las Vegas valley
UPDATE - THURSDAY 12:15 A.M. Nevada State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the 215 westbound at Northern Durango. Preliminary details from state troopers reveal a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed approaching the Durango off-ramp. At the same time, a white utility van was traveling in the same direction in front of the motorcycle according to investigators.
