SAVANNAH — A toddler who has been missing since Oct. 5 is believed by police to be dead and his mother has been named the primary suspect in the investigation. Quinton Simon was last seen in the area of his home on Buckhalter Road in Savannah. The 20-month-old’s story has made headlines nationwide, and today the Chatham County Police Department added a sad chapter to the story with the announcement that FBI officials believe Quinton to be deceased.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO