Missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon believed to be dead. His mother is the primary suspect
SAVANNAH — A toddler who has been missing since Oct. 5 is believed by police to be dead and his mother has been named the primary suspect in the investigation. Quinton Simon was last seen in the area of his home on Buckhalter Road in Savannah. The 20-month-old’s story has made headlines nationwide, and today the Chatham County Police Department added a sad chapter to the story with the announcement that FBI officials believe Quinton to be deceased.
Savannah responds to 5,280 gallon sewage spill
SAVANNAH — City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill today on Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which flowed into Hayners Creek, was from a surcharged wet well caused by work being completed on the county’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive. An estimated...
Savannah names street after Raphael Warnock
SAVANNAH — It’s official. U.S. Senator from Georgia Raphael Warnock now has a street named after him in Savannah. Savannah officials designated a street “Raphael Warnock Way” yesterday during a ceremony on Cape Street at the corner of Draper Street in Kayton-Frazier Homes. Planning for the...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
