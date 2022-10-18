Read full article on original website
The 8 Best Spots in Boise for Having a Delicious Plate of Nachos
I’m learning that Idaho is home to some of the best food in the country, and yes, that includes nachos. And today is actually International Day of the Nacho, so of course we’ve gotta highlight some of the best nacho places in the Boise area!. First and foremost,...
Post Register
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
Enjoy Fall in Idaho with a New Furry Best Friend! 80+ Dogs in Boise Shelters
Photos of every dog I could find that is currently available for adoption in the Boise area. We are well-into Fall right now in the Treasure Valley, and while we mostly have our minds set on regular Fall festivities like going to Halloween parties or treating ourselves to pumpkin spice lattes... did you know Fall is also the PERFECT time to adopt a new dog?
Post Register
Boise Parks and Recreation begins restroom winterization
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With a cool down in the forecast, Boise Parks and Recreation has begun winterization of park restrooms and amenities. Boise Parks and Recreation is responsible for the maintenance of 73 restrooms across the city. While some restrooms in Boise parks are heated and open year-round,...
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant
Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
KIVI-TV
Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday
An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
eastidahonews.com
An Idaho man walking his dog discovered an alligator. Officials want to know where it came from.
NEW PLYMOUTH — An Idaho man made a startling discovery Thursday night while walking his dog in western Idaho. The man told Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers that he was south of New Plymouth near SE First Avenue when he spotted something moving in the brush. A closer look revealed the movement was coming from a 3.5-foot alligator.
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
Post Register
Weather Alert Day: Over a half-inch of rain on the way to Boise this weekend
BOISE, Idaho — A cold front moving into the Gem State overnight will bring colder temperatures and precipitation. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s throughout much of the Treasure Valley. Boise expected to get about 2/3rd of an inch of rain. McCall is set to receive...
kmvt
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
Popular Winter Destination Opens Hundreds of Jobs in Idaho
We don't have to tell you that things are a little "extra" out there right now. Whether it's the cost of gas prices from coast to coast, the surge in grocery costs, or simply the rhetoric between political parties and neighbors-- things feel tense. While all of this is going...
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
10 Things You May Not Know About Boise’s Warm Springs Castle
The home at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue is one of those homes that demands that you do a double take nearly every time you drive, walk or run past it. As soon as you look at it, you know that this home is REALLY something different from the historic Queen Anne, Colonial, Tudor and Bungalow homes that line this street in Boise's East End. It's one of the handful of castle homes that you'll find in the Gem State and perhaps the most well-known.
10 Savage Reviews of Boise That Will Make You Facepalm
As I approach my one-year milestone of living in Boise, I have to reflect on all of the amazing things that I've seen and experienced since moving here. Being from Texas, I immediately appreciated the weather that Idaho has to offer as well as the incredible mountains. Some people still laugh at me and say they're not mountains; while that may be true on a technical level, to me, they're definitely mountains.
Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week
Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall. The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month...
Idaho school districts getting creative to attract substitutes, amid teacher shortage
BOISE, Idaho — Schools across Idaho continue to battle staffing shortages; shortages made more complicated in recent years by the COVID pandemic and increased politics surrounding schools. “When COVID hit us, a lot of the districts really had a struggle with trying to find substitutes, and so, what we...
koamnewsnow.com
Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho
UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
Post Register
Bogus Basin invests over $5 million in new projects
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After a successful season last year, the Bogus Basin team wanted to enhance this year's experience with some big changes. "We have an obligation to reinvest that money back into the ski areas, so we spent over $5 million on capital projects this year," said Brad Wilson, general manager for Bogus Basin.
Post Register
Fruitland PD: Incredible amount of leads in search for Michael Vaughan
Fruitland, IDAHO (CBS2) - Fruitland Police say they havea an incredible amount of leads to process in the search for Michael Vaughan. At the time of his disappearance on July 27th, 2021, Michael was 5 years-old. His family says he went outside his home to play with neighbor kids. He...
