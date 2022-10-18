ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
Boise Parks and Recreation begins restroom winterization

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With a cool down in the forecast, Boise Parks and Recreation has begun winterization of park restrooms and amenities. Boise Parks and Recreation is responsible for the maintenance of 73 restrooms across the city. While some restrooms in Boise parks are heated and open year-round,...
BOISE, ID
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant

Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
BOISE, ID
Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday

An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
BOISE, ID
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge

In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
CALDWELL, ID
10 Things You May Not Know About Boise’s Warm Springs Castle

The home at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue is one of those homes that demands that you do a double take nearly every time you drive, walk or run past it. As soon as you look at it, you know that this home is REALLY something different from the historic Queen Anne, Colonial, Tudor and Bungalow homes that line this street in Boise's East End. It's one of the handful of castle homes that you'll find in the Gem State and perhaps the most well-known.
BOISE, ID
10 Savage Reviews of Boise That Will Make You Facepalm

As I approach my one-year milestone of living in Boise, I have to reflect on all of the amazing things that I've seen and experienced since moving here. Being from Texas, I immediately appreciated the weather that Idaho has to offer as well as the incredible mountains. Some people still laugh at me and say they're not mountains; while that may be true on a technical level, to me, they're definitely mountains.
BOISE, ID
Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week

Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
EAGLE, ID
Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho

UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
PINEVILLE, MO
Bogus Basin invests over $5 million in new projects

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After a successful season last year, the Bogus Basin team wanted to enhance this year's experience with some big changes. "We have an obligation to reinvest that money back into the ski areas, so we spent over $5 million on capital projects this year," said Brad Wilson, general manager for Bogus Basin.
BOISE, ID

