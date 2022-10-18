Read full article on original website
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather Together
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown Charlotte
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsight
richmondobserver
Sandoval awarded David Underwood MAC Annual Scholarship at Wingate
Wingate University’s Porter B. Byrum School of Business has awarded Fernanda Sandoval the David Underwood Master of Accounting Annual Scholarship for 2022-2023. Sandoval, who lives in Charlotte, earned her bachelor of arts in accounting at Wingate in May and is excelling in the University’s Master of Accounting program.
cn2.com
Fort Mill Fall Festival This Weekend – October 22
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Fall Festival is set to take place this Saturday, October 22nd at Walter Elisha Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. There will be live music at the Fort Mill Amphitheater – a Costume Contests for ages birth to adult, food, vendors and much more.
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather Together
Christian McCaffrey promotional posterCarolina Panthers. As one Panther fan put it, “ As a Panther fan, I now want to be traded as well.”. I couldn’t have said it better myself.
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Edward Walter Craven Jr.
WALLACE, S.C. — Mr. Edward Walter “Junior” Craven Jr., 71, died on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Born, April 12, 1951, in Pinehurst, he was a son of the late, Edward Walter Craven Sr. and the late Mary Ellen Gibson. Junior loved racing cars and watching NASCAR. He...
WCNC
Showmars celebrates their 40th Anniversary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Showmars. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks a huge milestone for Showmars... their 40th anniversary!. Here to tell us more about how they got to where they are now, and...
cn2.com
FALL FUN! Scarecrows & Festivals in Fort Mill
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Fort Mill’s Main Street and beyond, covered in Scarecrows – so many it’s hard to pick a favorite. Plus, click to learn about its upcoming Fall Festival!
richmondobserver
Apologist Frank Turek to speak at Wingate University
Does truth exist? Does God exist? Are miracles possible? Award-winning author Dr. Frank Turek will take on these and other questions Wednesday evening at Wingate University. His talk, which is open to the public and will include an extended question-and-answer session, is part of Wingate’s Lyceum program, which helps further the University’s “Faith, Knowledge, Service” motto by providing diverse and universal co-curricular events.
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Paul Rodger Aaron
ROCKINGHAM — Paul Rodger Aaron, 87, of County Home Road, Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, son of the late Stephen Sylvester Aaron and Ida Mae Fiscus Aaron. Mr. Aaron retired from Owens...
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
Charlotte Stories
2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
Charlotte Knights bringing ice skating and snow tubing to Truist Field
CHARLOTTE — Truist Field is turning into a winter wonderland for the holiday season, and it’s your chance to try ice skating or snow tubing next to Charlotte’s Uptown skyline. The Light the Knights Festival is shaping up to be a pretty chill time. The Charlotte Knights...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Jonathan Paul Reynolds
TROY — Jonathan Paul Reynolds, 52, of Troy, North Carolina, passed away, Oct. 17, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven after an extended illness. Jonathan was born on Oct. 17, 1970 in Chatham County, North Carolina. Jonathan had many interests including music, motorcycle riding, playing the game of pool,...
country1037fm.com
Skating Returns To Whitewater Center With Something New
Skating returns to Whitewater Center in November. And, this year there’s the addition of a new lights installation and and two suspension bridges. Both attractions start up again in mid-November. While ice skating costs $25, the lights attraction is free with $6 paid parking. First of all, the two 600-foot suspension bridges include the lights program. More than 50 illuminations span the canyon and surrounding forest. Secondly, a half mile walking trail features the lights for exploring. Visitors are invited to enjoy the display from mid-November to mid-February. In addition, those new bridges, rise over 60 feet above the canyon. They offer access to new areas of activity, as well. The Whitewater Center continues to grow. And, it offers compelling new zip lines and courses. I remember trying out the zip lines and ropes courses when the center first opened. We had a blast. And, when skating returns to Whitewater Center, what could be better for a date night or group activity? Plus, it returns this year with a new outdoor Pond Hockey league. The league, set to begin in January, follows a 3 vs. 3 format. Registration is open and available online. Plus, the return of Balanced Brunch caught my eye. That event features morning yoga practice and dining at the Trail Center. And, for the first time, the center extended the yoga series past September. During the coming months, the center’s schedule of events sounds equally fun. They plan to host the We Believe-Santa 5k and 10k. In addition, there’s A Snowball’s Chance-Short Track Skate Race and Plunge. And, don’t forget the Dog Days of Winter festival. For foodies, check out the Zipline and Dine and Skate and Date. There’s plenty to see and do this season at the Whitewater Center!
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
WCNC
Fall and Christmas at the Biltmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our area of the state is in beautiful color right now, and spending time on the grounds of Biltmore is a wonderful way to experience the season. One of their favorite suggestions...
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
qcnews.com
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the...
scoopcharlotte.com
Donate Your Pumpkins to Feed The Animals at These Locations
One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.
country1037fm.com
