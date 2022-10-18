Deck The Y’alls Lightfest to Bring Holiday Lights and Winter Carnival Vibes to Florence This Holiday Season

Florence Y'alls mascot, the Florence Y'all Watertower

The Florence Y’alls are inviting Greater Cincinnati and beyond to a brand new stadium experience. This holiday season, Thomas More Stadium will be overrun with Christmas lights and interactive displays during Deck The Y’alls Lightfest, a first-of-its-kind stadium-based holiday carnival.



Show coordinators are promising all your favorite winter activities at Deck The Y’alls. Guests are invited to walk directly on to the field and experience the magic of the season, complete with two million lights choreographed to music, multiple themed displays and several interactive elements. The centerpiece will be a whopping 50-foot animated tree. Guests should bring their cameras and charge their phones because “photo ops abound," according to a press release.

The fun doesn’t end with the light show, however. Thomas More Stadium will also play host to an ice rink, S’mores-friendly fire pits and even holiday shopping. In between partaking in the usual carnival must-haves, like rides and games, kiddos can even check in with the big man himself and tell Santa what they want for Christmas. And, just like during baseball season, Friday nights at the Deck The Y’alls Lightfest end in fireworks from Rozzi Fireworks.

Deck The Y’alls kicks off with a Light Up Night celebration on Nov. 25 and runs through Jan. 1. Tickets and information on special events and promotions can be found at decktheyalls.com . Thomas More Stadium is located at 7950 Freedom Way, Florence.

