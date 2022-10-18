ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
outerbanksvoice.com

Claude Lee Simpson of Grandy, October 18

Claude Lee Simpson, 79, passed on to his eternal home on October 19, 2022 after a very long struggle with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ethlyn Simpson; and his son, Benjamin Simpson. Claude is survived by his wife, Beverly Simpson of the Grandy...
GRANDY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Wesley’s Way Foundation sponsors Smart Kids Program

Wesley’s Way Foundation has donated funds to support Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Smart Kids R Safe Kids program. The program was rolled out in Dare County Elementary Schools last year and designed to raise awareness about water and hurricane safety. Initially, funds to support the program were received through a NC Eastern Preparedness Region Bright Ideas Grant award.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Currituck Bulls & BBQ returns to Currituck County Rural Center on Nov. 5

Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out for our Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point, NC. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5th, 2022, from 12:00pm – 6:00pm.
POWELLS POINT, NC
islandfreepress.org

Editor’s Blog: What will happen to the famous Mirlo Beach sign?

For many longtime visitors to Hatteras Island, the famed Mirlo Beach sign at the northern edge of Rodanthe was always a sign that a long car ride was almost over, and an Outer Banks vacation was about to begin. Well known as the unofficial welcome to the island’s seven villages,...
RODANTHE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum

A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Iconic Frisco ‘Spaceship’ house burns

This brief account of the fire that ravaged the famous ‘Spaceship’ house in Frisco was posted by the Frisco Fire Department on their Facebook page on the morning of October 20. Sad to report, Frisco lost a piece of history last night. The “Spaceship” is no more....
FRISCO, NC
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

$124K in mini grants awarded for Dare County opioid battle

The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services has announced the awarding of a total of $124,750 in the form of 10 mini grants earmarked for the battle against opioid addiction. Dare County is part of North Carolina’s historic $26 billion agreement that will help bring desperately needed relief...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Payne and Fearns vie for District 2 seat on Dare Board of Education

Unaffiliated candidate Jessica Fearns and Republican candidate Ron Payne are competing for the District 2 seat on the Dare County Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election – one of three seats that will be filled by newly elected members when their terms begin in December. Joe Tauber,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Inmate uses ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape Chowan Co. Jail

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Detention Center. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Russell Jay Heath, who was being held for non-violent, financial-related crimes. WAVY News spoke with Chief Deputy John McArthur, who confirmed some specifics of what...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Early voting begins Oct. 20 at three Dare sites

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general elections begins on Thursday, Oct. 20 and continues through Nov. 5. Three sites will be open for in-person early voting. Here is the information from the Dare County Board of Elections Office. One-stop early voting will be held at the following locations from...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Petunia June LLC from Shook Gloria S/013575000—Lot 29 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$318,700/Improved Residential. Elms David from Newcomb Gary A Ttee/008322000—Lot 68 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 1/$1,075,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bustios Jorge Ernesto from Garrett David Todd Co Ttee/017252000—Lot 7 Blk 5 Tower Beach/$471,900/Improved Residential. Gray Jessica from Cargill Anna...
DARE COUNTY, NC

