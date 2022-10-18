Read full article on original website
Home from Nicholas Sparks’ film ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ on the market
The iconic house at the Outer Banks that was featured in his 2008 film, "Nights in Rodanthe" has been listed on the market for $1.8 million.
outerbanksvoice.com
Claude Lee Simpson of Grandy, October 18
Claude Lee Simpson, 79, passed on to his eternal home on October 19, 2022 after a very long struggle with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ethlyn Simpson; and his son, Benjamin Simpson. Claude is survived by his wife, Beverly Simpson of the Grandy...
outerbanksvoice.com
Wesley’s Way Foundation sponsors Smart Kids Program
Wesley’s Way Foundation has donated funds to support Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Smart Kids R Safe Kids program. The program was rolled out in Dare County Elementary Schools last year and designed to raise awareness about water and hurricane safety. Initially, funds to support the program were received through a NC Eastern Preparedness Region Bright Ideas Grant award.
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck Bulls & BBQ returns to Currituck County Rural Center on Nov. 5
Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out for our Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point, NC. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5th, 2022, from 12:00pm – 6:00pm.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
princessanneindy.com
The Bravest, community join together to help Virginia Beach fire captain fight cancer
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Beach firefighters are rallying behind a colleague who is battling a rare form of cancer, and they’re reaching out to the public to help raise money to help his family. One opportunity to help is scheduled for this evening at The Thin Brew Line...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk becomes fifth Dare County community to complete beach nourishment
In Dare County’s year of beach nourishment, another project has been completed. The Town of Kitty Hawk has announced that on Monday, Oct. 17, Weeks Marine finished the beach nourishment project there. Kitty Hawk now becomes the fifth Dare County community to have completed beach nourishment since the summer,...
islandfreepress.org
Editor’s Blog: What will happen to the famous Mirlo Beach sign?
For many longtime visitors to Hatteras Island, the famed Mirlo Beach sign at the northern edge of Rodanthe was always a sign that a long car ride was almost over, and an Outer Banks vacation was about to begin. Well known as the unofficial welcome to the island’s seven villages,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum
A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
outerbanksvoice.com
Iconic Frisco ‘Spaceship’ house burns
This brief account of the fire that ravaged the famous ‘Spaceship’ house in Frisco was posted by the Frisco Fire Department on their Facebook page on the morning of October 20. Sad to report, Frisco lost a piece of history last night. The “Spaceship” is no more....
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
outerbanksvoice.com
$124K in mini grants awarded for Dare County opioid battle
The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services has announced the awarding of a total of $124,750 in the form of 10 mini grants earmarked for the battle against opioid addiction. Dare County is part of North Carolina’s historic $26 billion agreement that will help bring desperately needed relief...
outerbanksvoice.com
Payne and Fearns vie for District 2 seat on Dare Board of Education
Unaffiliated candidate Jessica Fearns and Republican candidate Ron Payne are competing for the District 2 seat on the Dare County Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election – one of three seats that will be filled by newly elected members when their terms begin in December. Joe Tauber,...
How North Carolina’s Outer Banks are shoring up against climate change (Part 2)
In Dare County, North Carolina – home to the state’s iconic Outer Banks beaches – close to a dozen houses are now uninhabitable. To fortify the coastline, they’re replenishing beaches with sand dredged from the ocean. The expensive project is buying time, experts tell NBC News’ Anne Thompson, but they say it’s not a solution.Oct. 17, 2022.
WAVY News 10
Inmate uses ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape Chowan Co. Jail
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Detention Center. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Russell Jay Heath, who was being held for non-violent, financial-related crimes. WAVY News spoke with Chief Deputy John McArthur, who confirmed some specifics of what...
NC deputies respond to dispute; leave with an arrest, gummies, marijuana butter
A dispute in a community near the Outer Banks led to an arrest and the seizure of marijuana products.
outerbanksvoice.com
Early voting begins Oct. 20 at three Dare sites
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general elections begins on Thursday, Oct. 20 and continues through Nov. 5. Three sites will be open for in-person early voting. Here is the information from the Dare County Board of Elections Office. One-stop early voting will be held at the following locations from...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Petunia June LLC from Shook Gloria S/013575000—Lot 29 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$318,700/Improved Residential. Elms David from Newcomb Gary A Ttee/008322000—Lot 68 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 1/$1,075,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bustios Jorge Ernesto from Garrett David Todd Co Ttee/017252000—Lot 7 Blk 5 Tower Beach/$471,900/Improved Residential. Gray Jessica from Cargill Anna...
Here's what to do if an emergency vehicle is behind you with lights and siren
Every year, Virginia Beach EMS receives 55,000 to 56,000 calls for help. When a call comes in, time is of the essence, but EMS personnel often face obstacles when trying to respond.
