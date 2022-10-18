ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals

Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Calipari says Kentucky-Indiana men’s basketball will play in 2025-26

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky head coach John Calipari said UK and Indiana have "agreed in principle" to a resumption of their basketball rivalry. Speaking at SEC Media Day in Birmingham, Calipari did not offer any details on venues. "It’ll start in 2025-26," Calipari told reporters. "But it’s at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Ellis Looks to Repeat in Dunk Contest at Louisville Live

Headband CEO El Ellis kicks off his senior season with a return to the Dunk Contest tonight at Louisville Slugger Field. Defending dunk contest champion El Ellis looks to go back-to-back tonight at Louisville Live. His perfect dunk to win the contest last year was otherworldly and he is more than capable of defending his crown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet

Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —When it faces Louisville on Saturday, Pitt will be without its starting left tackle. —The Panthers will also be without WR Jaden Bradley, who abruptly announced Tuesday afternoon that he was entering the transfer portal. The Redshirt freshman is currently Pitt’s leader in touchdown receptions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 10. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky

There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Here are the scores, highlights for the games we covered:. Bullitt East 24, Male 17 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) St. X 50, PRP 14. Manual...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville honors rapper 'Master P' with key to the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entertainment mogul was honored Friday by the city of Louisville. Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, was given a key to the city by Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X. Miller's family was relocated to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced...
LOUISVILLE, KY
a-z-animals.com

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville.com

Alana’s Louisville (10/19/2022)

“I’ve lived in a lot of different neighborhoods — from downtown to Buechel to Breckenridge Estates.”. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Kentucky

Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
LOUISVILLE, KY

