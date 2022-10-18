Read full article on original website
Multiple Walgreens Locations Closing
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLu
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, Kentucky
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave
Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals
Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
wdrb.com
Calipari says Kentucky-Indiana men’s basketball will play in 2025-26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky head coach John Calipari said UK and Indiana have "agreed in principle" to a resumption of their basketball rivalry. Speaking at SEC Media Day in Birmingham, Calipari did not offer any details on venues. "It’ll start in 2025-26," Calipari told reporters. "But it’s at the...
thedailyhoosier.com
Big Ten analyst watched IU basketball practice: “This team essentially has two starting fives”
If you’ve examined rosters up and down the Big Ten, you know most, at least the top 10 or so teams, can put together a fairly solid starting five. What really seems to separate Indiana from the pack right now is the talent they can put on the floor beyond the first five.
Louisville S Nicario Harper Enters Transfer Portal
The junior defensive back saw limited snaps during the first half of the Cardinals' 2022 season.
Ellis Looks to Repeat in Dunk Contest at Louisville Live
Headband CEO El Ellis kicks off his senior season with a return to the Dunk Contest tonight at Louisville Slugger Field. Defending dunk contest champion El Ellis looks to go back-to-back tonight at Louisville Live. His perfect dunk to win the contest last year was otherworldly and he is more than capable of defending his crown.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet
Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —When it faces Louisville on Saturday, Pitt will be without its starting left tackle. —The Panthers will also be without WR Jaden Bradley, who abruptly announced Tuesday afternoon that he was entering the transfer portal. The Redshirt freshman is currently Pitt’s leader in touchdown receptions.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 10. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
thedailyhoosier.com
Dane Fife gave his thoughts on the 2022-23 IU basketball team on the Dan Dakich show
Former IU basketball player and assistant coach Dane Fife joined fellow former Hoosier guard and No. 11 Dan Dakich on his radio show yesterday. The pair discussed a wide ranged of topics including the outlook for IU basketball in 2022-23. Here were his thoughts on IU basketball this season. (Note:...
Takeaways From Louisville Men's Basketball's 2022 Media Day
A look at the more significant takeaways from the Cardinals' 2022 Media Day.
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky
There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
Louisville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The Jeffersontown High School football team will have a game with Seneca High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Pleasure Ridge Park High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 21
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Here are the scores, highlights for the games we covered:. Bullitt East 24, Male 17 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) St. X 50, PRP 14. Manual...
wdrb.com
Louisville honors rapper 'Master P' with key to the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entertainment mogul was honored Friday by the city of Louisville. Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, was given a key to the city by Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X. Miller's family was relocated to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced...
a-z-animals.com
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
Louisville.com
Alana’s Louisville (10/19/2022)
“I’ve lived in a lot of different neighborhoods — from downtown to Buechel to Breckenridge Estates.”. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
wdrb.com
Louisville appliance repairman repaid some customers after WDRB investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people were scammed by the owner of a Louisville appliance repair company, but since a WDRB Investigates story in June highlighted the scheme, Chris Smith has paid several of the victims back. Smith, also known as Christian Skyfire, has closed his appliance repair business,...
