Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Weir shooting suspect in custody
WEIR, Miss. (WTVA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in Weir is now in custody. Tyler McDowell surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday, Weir Police Chief Dillion Cates said. McDowell was wanted in connection to a weekend shooting at the Weir Apartments. Police said one person was shot and...
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
kicks96news.com
Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
wcbi.com
Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
Holmes County neighbors concerned about recent shootings
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information following a string of recent shootings. Authorities said they have responded to at least five major shooting in the past months. Those shootings happening in Durant, Tchula, West, and Goodman. Investigators said each shooting involved shots being fired into homes or […]
wtva.com
Carter Bliven reported missing in Chickasaw County
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a young man reported missing in Chickasaw County. Carter Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on County Road 416 in Woodland, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 250...
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
WAAY-TV
Charges filed against Mississippi day care workers accused of using 'Scream' mask to scare children
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Charges have been filed against five individuals in connection to the viral video of a day care worker using a scary mask similar to the mask from the "Scream" film franchise to frighten children. Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton each faces three...
wcbi.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
Statue dedicated to Emmett Till unveiled in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. — History is in the making in Greenwood, Mississippi as city and state leaders dedicate a statue to Emmett Till. The unveiling comes decades after the 14-year-old was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men after he allegedly “whistled” at a white woman. Hundreds turned out to see the first such statue […]
kicks96news.com
Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
CARLOS A ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. ROB CARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $15,000. MADISYN KNOEL EVANS, 23, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 30, of Philadelphia, Public...
wtva.com
Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
deltanews.tv
Missing Leflore County Man
The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
foodcontessa.com
Five People Have Been Charged After a Viral Video Showed a Day Care Worker Threatening Toddlers
Five daycare workers have been charged with child abuse after a video went viral showing a former Mississippi daycare worker scaring the kids she was taking care of while wearing a scary mask. The video was shot by NBC station WTVA of Tupelo. The video was taken on October 4...
breezynews.com
A truck in the trees, a woman being followed, and more in Attala
6:35 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 East where a vehicle went off the roadway and became stuck in the trees. The truck had to be removed with a wrecker. No injuries were reported. 11:40...
wcbi.com
Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
wtva.com
Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates
The list of potential new chiefs has shortened from about 70 candidates to just three in a matter of two weeks. Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates. The list of potential new chiefs has shortened from about 70 candidates to just three in a matter...
Commercial Dispatch
Mayor ‘can’t guarantee’ release of police chief finalists’ names this week
During his press conference Wednesday, Mayor Keith Gaskin said the city wants to line up interviews with the three finalists for police chief before releasing any names. The police chief search committee narrowed the list of finalists down to three on Tuesday. Immediately after that meeting, Gaskin told The Dispatch the names of the finalists could be released “as early as Wednesday.”
Comments / 0