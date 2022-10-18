ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Recall Issued

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago
The Washington Post/Getty Images

Hand in the cookie jar—a recall has been issued for a popular brand of cookie dough.

Nestle voluntarily recalled all ready-to-bake refrigerated "Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough With Fudge Filling" products that were produced from June through September. The recall was issued due to "the potential presence of white plastic pieces," per the FDA notice.

No other Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough products were included in the recall and remain safe to eat.

“While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” Nestle said in a statement.

Products were distributed throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Consumers are urged to check labels to determine if they have a recalled photo. You can see the barcodes in the photos below:

Nestle USA Press Release
Nestle USA Press Release

Consumer who purchased the affected products will be able to return it to point of purchase for a replacement or refund. For any questions regarding the recall, you can reach out to Nestle USA at (800) 681-1676.

