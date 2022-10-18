Read full article on original website
Senators G Cam Talbot still weeks away from returning in net
The Ottawa Senators have played three games so far this season and Anton Forsberg has been in the net for every single minute of action. The 29-year-old netminder has been the only option in town since Cam Talbot suffered an injury in the preseason. When Forsberg missed the morning skate today, alarm bells went off in Ottawa, as fans wondered whether they would need to turn to Magnus Hellberg to carry the load. While Forsberg was just taking the morning off because of his heavy workload, there’s still no firm timeline for Talbot to return to game action.
Report: Unlikely that Blackhawks will look to trade D Seth Jones
While there has been plenty of speculation as to when Chicago will trade winger Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, there hasn’t been much trade chatter when it comes to Seth Jones. The Blackhawks are clearly in a rebuilding mode so having a $9.5M defenseman on a long-term deal runs counter to that approach. However, as Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports, it’s unlikely that the team will even try to move the 28-year-old this season or even next year. With the salary cap situation for many contenders being tight, it’s unlikely they’d be able to accommodate such a contract and even if they were, being able to yield top value would be difficult. Instead, Jones will be counted on to be the top defender for Chicago and should average more than 25 minutes a night for the fifth straight season.
Florida Panthers move Ekblad to LTIR; recall two defensemen
The Florida Panthers are hurting, with Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour both leaving the game a few days ago. While Montour is back at morning skate today, he won’t play tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. In their place, Lucas Carlsson and Matt Kiersted have both been brought up from the AHL, with the latter only activated from season-opening injured reserve yesterday.
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine on schedule to return from IR
The Columbus Blue Jackets got some tough news last week when star winger Patrik Laine sustained an elbow sprain in the team’s season opener and had to be moved to injured reserve immediately. Fortunately, though, it seems his three-to-four-week recovery timeline is still right on schedule, if not a bit ahead. The Columbus Dispatch’s Brian Hedger reported today that Laine skated on his own in full gear for the past two days at the team’s practice facility. Hedger also noted the Finnish star is confident he’ll be ready to play by the first week of November when the Blue Jackets travel to Finland to play a set of games against the Colorado Avalanche.
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog expected to miss 12 weeks after having knee surgery
While the Colorado Avalanche are trying to find the right mix for their fourth line, the top unit will also be in flux for a while. Gabriel Landeskog underwent knee surgery Tuesday and will be out for “12 weeks give or take.” The team will also recall Jayson Megna from the AHL to give it another center.
Wild activate forward Jordan Greenway
When the Minnesota Wild sent forward Mason Shaw back to the AHL Wednesday, it was a sign that injured forward Jordan Greenway was nearing a return to the active roster. Thursday, his return was made official. The Wild announced that Greenway has been activated off injured reserve, and he is expected to make his season debut when the Wild take on the Vancouver Canucks.
Minnesota Wild loan Vladislav Firstov to KHL, recall Mason Shaw
Jordan Greenway’s return to the Minnesota Wild lineup lasted just six shifts. The bruising forward managed to land four hits during that time, but after leaving with an upper-body injury he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Head coach Dean Evason told reporters including Michael Russo of The Athletic after the game that Greenway would be evaluated today and won’t play tomorrow afternoon in Boston.
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers placed on injured reserve
The Winnipeg Jets have moved Nikolaj Ehlers to injured reserve, retroactive to October 18. The retroactive placement suggests that he won’t be out very long, but will miss at least the team’s next two games. With the roster spot, the team recalled Dominic Toninato, who cleared waivers recently and was playing in the AHL.
Toronto Marlies sign Danny DeKeyser to professional tryout agreement
With the Toronto Maple Leafs struggling to start the year and Jake Muzzin already out due to injury, the team’s defensive depth is being tested. Today, the organization has brought in a veteran name to see if he has any game left. Danny DeKeyser has signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, giving him another chance to show what he can do.
Penguins' Jake Guentzel to be evaluated with upper-body injury
The Pittsburgh Penguins have started the season off extremely well, collecting three wins and four games. A major contributor to that early-season success has been winger Jake Guentzel, who is tied for second on the team with three goals and five points. The Penguins are getting ready to begin a five-game road trip, and they may be without Guentzel for some of that period.
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
As announced Wednesday by the NHL, Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Vrana will be unavailable for an indefinite period of time while he receives care as prescribed and overseen by the program. Vrana will return to game action for Detroit...
