An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
MLive.com
Mel Tucker hopes Michigan State gets injured players back for trip to No. 4 Michigan
This is a bye week for Michigan State before another rivalry matchup against Michigan. It’s a chance for the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) to prepare for the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) and also to get healthy. Michigan State has been plagued by injuries this season, especially on...
MLive.com
Penn State players threw PB&Js at UM players during tunnel scuffle, Michigan staff says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Players from Penn State apparently threw more sandwiches than they did touchdown passes Saturday, at least that’s what one staffer with the Michigan Wolverines is saying. According to a tweet from the UM football team’s dietician Abigail O’Connor, several peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were...
MLive.com
Papa Kante, 4-star recruit, commits to Michigan basketball
Michigan has landed its first commitment for next year’s recruiting class. Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center and four-star prospect in the 2023 class, committed to Michigan on Thursday evening (Oct. 20). Kante announced his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. His other finalists were Big Ten schools Maryland...
MLive.com
Michigan State true freshmen tracker: Redshirts already burned and who is close
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting class was coach Mel Tucker’s second after taking over the program. However, after pandemic restrictions limited Tucker and his staff to recruiting almost completely virtually the previous cycle, it was the first group he was able to bring to campus on official visits.
MLive.com
Michigan football is 7-0 again, and the numbers are even more impressive
ANN ARBOR -- For the second straight season, Michigan will enter its game against Michigan State with a 7-0 record. The Wolverines hope for a different result in the rivalry this time. Statistics indicate they are performing even better than last year. Compared to 2021, the Wolverines are averaging the...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band
MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
MLive.com
A sibling rivalry comes to Michigan basketball, and dad has a front-row seat
ANN ARBOR -- When Jace Howard wants to get under Jett Howard’s skin during practice -- and he occasionally does, because Jett is his younger brother -- he knows what to say. He whispers it, so Michigan’s coaches don’t hear.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups
We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See Player of the Week winner and Week 9 area football schedule
We have reached the end of the high school football regular season and there are many great games across Metro Detroit to close it out. Before getting into the Metro Detroit football schedule for Week 9, let’s take a look at the results from the latest Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area football picks for Week 9
JACKSON -- The Cascades and Big 8 meet up, the playoff points races heat up, and teams come to the end of the regular season. It is Week 9 in high school football with a lot of teams looking at plenty on the line. Here is how we are picking...
MLive.com
It’s game day, Jackson! Here is all you need to know for Week 9
JACKSON -- Here we are at the end of the regular season. It is Week 9 of high school football, which means for some teams this is the end of the road, and with others we are days away from learning where they will begin their playoff journeys. This week...
MLive.com
Belding beats Hopkins to earn first outright league championship since 1998
BELDING – Belding’s football team huddled up after defeating Hopkins 36-14 Friday night and began chanting ‘conference champs.’. The Black Knights are no stranger to championships considering they won the OK Silver Conference title in 2020, but this one is different. This was Belding’s first outright league title since 1998.
MLive.com
Long drives, strong defense lifts Homer over Grass Lake
HOMER – Long drives for Homer and potentially promising drives which came up short for Grass Lake led the Trojans to a 34-14 win over the Warriors on Friday in the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The two future Cascades Conference rivals both had success moving the ball through the air,...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Week 9 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from Friday’s slate of Week 9 high school football games in the Jackson area.
MLive.com
Rockford beats Caledonia in battle of heavyweights to win OK Red
A pair of heavyweights clashed when Caledonia hosted Rockford in a game between undefeated, state-ranked teams Friday night. It was Rockford – by unanimous decision.
MLive.com
Napoleon poised to take on tough Union City squad in crossover
NAPOLEON -- For the first time since 2017, the Napoleon Pirates are the football champions of the Cascades Conference. With that 6-0 run through league play, and 8-0 overall record, comes a chance to play in the title game of the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The Pirates will visit Union City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area boys soccer district final pairings
ANN ARBOR – There are four Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams that will compete for district championships on Thursday after keeping their seasons going in Tuesday’s semifinal games. See which teams are still dancing and have a chance to claim a district trophy below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT...
MLive.com
Troy goalie has ‘best feeling ever’ after save clinches 2-1 shootout win over Berkley
TROY -- The wet streaks still visible on George Hildebrandt’s cheeks said it all. Minutes after helping the Troy boys soccer team clinch a district championship, the emotions were still running high. “It’s too amazing,” Hildebrandt said while trying to describe his emotions. “Everything that I’ve practiced and I’ve...
MLive.com
Second-half goal lifts Gull Lake to soccer district title over Parma Western
MIDDLEVILLE – One goal in the second half and a dominating control of possession lifted the Gull Lake boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Parma Western in the district final Wednesday at Thornapple Kellogg’s Bob White Stadium. It was scoreless until the 52nd minute when the...
