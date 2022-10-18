After fleeing Cuba at age 15, an older Floridian is telling his voting story and sharing wise advice with younger Hispanic voters

Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Biden meets trans activist in Oval Office who sparked controversy after saying she WILL be a mom one day
A viral TikTok star and transgender activist visited President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss her transition and transgender issues in the US. Dylan Mulvaney, who documents on the app her 'firsts' as a woman in a series she calls 'days of girlhood,' revealed that she and members of NowThis News were visiting the White House for an interview that will be made public on Sunday.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Black YouTuber visits ‘America’s most racist town’, trolls residents
A Black YouTuber visited what he called “America’s most racist town” in Boone County, Arkansas, to troll residents.Poudii, a creator known for prank videos, visited a supermarket in Harrison, dressed in a “Trump was right about everything” t-shirt to interview locals.Inside the store, a young man says he’s “not racist” before adding “mixed children don’t come out right.”The YouTuber also visits neighbouring town Zinc, where he claims the head of the KKK lives, where a man tells him that a white rock on the ground is better than him as it “serves a purpose.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three yearsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Student-loan companies who want to sue the government to stop Biden's student-loan forgiveness are on their own, a judge just ruled — states can't do it on their behalf
A judge struck down a major challenge to Biden's debt relief — partly because GOP-led states were acting on behalf of loan company MOHELA.
"Worst possible scenario": Legal experts sound alarm over Iran and China docs found at Mar-a-Lago
The trove of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contained sensitive intelligence about Iran and China, according to The Washington Post. Some of the information recovered included intelligence-gathering methods that the United States would want to keep hidden from the world, and at least one of the...
Kherson resident describes a ghost town of exhausted people, with acute shortages of medicine
A resident of Kherson has described the situation in the Russian-occupied city as tense, with people "emotionally exhausted," the streets empty from mid-afternoon onwards, and Russian soldiers often seen in civilian clothes.
Trump claim breaks with custom: Presidents alone don't usually declassify documents
After Donald Trump disputed the classification of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, experts described how government secrets are traditionally revealed.
Hank Coxe: New civics courses should include lessons on nonpartisanship
A powerful common denominator has always served well our systems of justice and public education. Both institutions are committed to steering clear of politics because their frameworks forbid it. The Florida Constitution mandates that judges be nonpartisan. (Art. V, Sec. 13(a)), as well as that school board members be nonpartisan (Art. IX, Se. 4(a)). ...
Getting a COVID-19 test? Here's the pipeline your samples and results must travel
As countless Americans have learned in the pandemic, medical testing happens through a complex network of pipelines between samples and results.
Editorial: Halt in port expansion plans is good news for Palm Beach, but officials must remain wary
The Port of Palm Beach has taken a step back. But as far as the town is concerned, it still hasn't gone far enough. On Tuesday, during the Palm Beach Civic Association's Candidates Forum, the port's board chairman, Blair Ciklin, announced that work had been halted on a proposed 20-year master plan that calls...
Have a sneak peek at Bolt Farm's new Mirror Cabins: 'Our environments shape who we are'
Seth and Tori Bolt, owners of Bolt Farm atop Whitwell Mountain in Whitwell, Tenn., have created a Mirror Cabin mountainside village.
aarp.org
AARP Asks Ohio Senate Candidates Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance Questions Vital to Voters 50+
Ohio voters will decide several closely watched races on Nov. 8, including the U.S. Senate contest between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance. AARP Ohio spoke with the candidates to learn where they stand on key issues for 50-plus voters. Here's what they had to say:. Social Security. Vance:...
Comments / 0