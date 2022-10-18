Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks - Drew Pyne vs. Brumfield/Friel

Notre Dame and UNLV will have an interesting quarterback situation overall. Drew Pyne remains the starter for the Irish in spite of all the struggles he’s had to go through this season. Of course, the word “struggles” has to be used very loosely because there have been times, especially as the season has gone on, when Pyne is making real progress. Then, he has games in which he takes a step back, and those old doubts about him come creeping back.

The Rebels will come to South Bend not entirely sure who will be lining up under center for them. Doug Brumfield has been the main quarterback, but being in concussion protocol forced him to miss the Rebels’ last game against Air Force, and he remains day-to-day. The Rebels likely would turn to backup Cameron Friel if Brumfield can’t go. Still, it’s pretty obvious which quarterback gives the Rebels a better chance at victory.

