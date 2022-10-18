ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks - Drew Pyne vs. Brumfield/Friel

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZ9gi_0iduMtJB00

Notre Dame and UNLV will have an interesting quarterback situation overall. Drew Pyne remains the starter for the Irish in spite of all the struggles he’s had to go through this season. Of course, the word “struggles” has to be used very loosely because there have been times, especially as the season has gone on, when Pyne is making real progress. Then, he has games in which he takes a step back, and those old doubts about him come creeping back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rojey_0iduMtJB00

The Rebels will come to South Bend not entirely sure who will be lining up under center for them. Doug Brumfield has been the main quarterback, but being in concussion protocol forced him to miss the Rebels’ last game against Air Force, and he remains day-to-day. The Rebels likely would turn to backup Cameron Friel if Brumfield can’t go. Still, it’s pretty obvious which quarterback gives the Rebels a better chance at victory.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Notre Dame Stadium no longer place of solace under Freeman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman understands the problem. The Fighting Irish have lost their home-field advantage. Finding the solution has been a challenge. In Freeman’s first season as head coach, Notre Dame (3-3) is an inexplicable 1-2 in South Bend despite entering each game as a double-digit favorite, according to FanDuel […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Ivey announced as recipient of 2022 ACC UNITE Award

Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey continues to make a sizable impact both on and off the court. On Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the third-year head coach as the female Notre Dame recipient of the 2022 ACC UNITE Award, which was created to honor individuals affiliated with the league who have made an impact in the racial and social justice areas.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Death of Hannah Turgeon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A father and daughter with a shared bond for Notre Dame. Hannah and Paul Turgeon both graduated from the university and their love for their alma mater is what brought them back to South Bend. On October 13, 2019, they enjoyed the Notre Dame football...
SOUTH BEND, IN
High School Football PRO

Niles, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dowagiac Union High School football team will have a game with Niles High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NILES, MI
WWMTCw

Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
MICHIGAN STATE
max983.net

Five Area High School Marching Bands Advance to ISSMA Semi-State Competition

Five area high school marching bands have earned their way to participate at the ISSMA Open Class Semi-State Marching Band Festival. A total of 80 high schools from the state have been selected to perform at three different Central Indiana schools on Saturday, October 29. Ben Davis High School, Pike High School, Decatur Central High School and Franklin Community High School are the locations for this year’s semi-state competition.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

One killed in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in South Bend. Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead. At last check, police have not released the victim’s name.
SOUTH BEND, IN
rvbusiness.com

Elkhart Community Holds ‘Celebration of Life’ for Art Decio

Nearly two years after he passed away at the age of 90, legendary Elkhart businessman and philanthropist Arthur J. “Art” Decio’s family, friends and associates set aside a special moment yesterday morning (Oct. 19) to honor him in a pandemic-delayed “Celebration of Life” ceremony that culminated in the unveiling of a statue of Decio and his wife, Pat, in downtown Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs

(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Disabled Boat Claimed by Storm

(Michigan City, IN) - A pleasure boat in Michigan City was heavily damaged from being repeatedly slammed against a concrete wall by high waves during the storm. Service 1 Marine owner Bob Stratton said the 36 foot boat was heading here from Chicago when it ran out of gas on Saturday.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Council Reacts to Replacement of Police Chief

(Michigan City, IN) - There’s a new police chief today in Michigan City. Steve Forker, a 17-year member of the department, has officially taken over, replacing outgoing chief Dion Campbell. Mayor Duane Parry on Friday announced he was replacing Dion Campbell. Parry cited continued high gun violence as the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Early voting off to strong start in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Midterm Elections are less than three weeks away, but poll workers have been working hard for the last month preparing for Nov. 8 Midterm Elections and assisting early mail-in and in-person voters. With recent changes to voting laws, more voters are eligible to...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

‘Haunted Walk through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart is gearing up for a scary event. The Elkhart Environmental Center is hosting a Haunted Walk through the Woods. The event will take place Friday night from 5 – 10 p.m. There are two trails to choose from: a family friendly trail or a...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Meer Points Blame at Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - The former mayor of Michigan City says the change in leadership at the police department has more to do with the current administration's failure. Mayor Duane Parry announced on Friday that continued high crime and turnover at the department were the primary factors in replacing police chief Dion Campbell.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

West Coast automaker’s offer for Mishawaka EV plant approved

A cavernous, vacant manufacturing plant in St. Joseph County that at one time produced General Motors (NYSE: GM) Hummer H2 SUVs, and an assortment of other autos and vans over the past two decades, could once again start producing vehicles. California-based electric vehicle startup Mullen Automotive Inc. (Nasdaq: MULN) says it has gained court approval to buy Electric Last Mile Solutions’ assets out of bankruptcy in a $240 million cash transaction.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Milford Battles Quonset Fire

MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
MILFORD, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy