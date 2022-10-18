Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players frustrated by Campaign early access launch issues
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign early access opened up for players on October 20, but many have been left disappointed when the start time arrived. The MW2 Campaign soft launch was one of the most highly anticipated pre-release date moments, with thousands of people around the world waiting to jump in.
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
dexerto.com
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops & how to get them
Modern Warfare 2 is getting in on the Twitch drop action to reward fans who show up to support the game on the popular streaming platform. The partnership between Call of Duty and Amazon grows stronger once again. While last year saw the online shopping brand score placements in the form of QR codes that appeared on the map during live Call of Duty League matches, it seems like things are heating up even further.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign is out now on PC and consoles
The Modern Warfare 2 campaign is live on Steam, Battle.net, Xbox, and PlayStation after some launch wobbles
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Crashing: How to Fix
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign is now available for pre-access, but many players are unable to access it because of crashing issues. Luckily, we've found some possible solutions. The path to release hasn't been the easiest for Modern Warfare 2. Notable bugs and errors have plagued the...
dotesports.com
How to fix the Xbox “You’re too early” error message for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early campaign access is finally available to players across various platforms, but many players have encountered numerous issues with the game so far. From those still stuck attempting to enter the game, others have been prevented from playing by other frustrating issues. One particular...
What is The Modern Warfare 2 File Size?
34.6 GB – Battle.net. Although the game fully releases on October 28, the campaign has just launched prior to the title’s full release. In addition to playing the campaign early, gamers can also receive Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards. Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards gamers are able to unlock.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access details announced
If you preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you will soon be able to preload the campaign and access it up to one week before the official launch. Details on how and when to preload have been announced on the eve of the soft launch.
PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive
Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
dexerto.com
Xbox claims PlayStation restricts Call of Duty’s placement on Game Pass
In a response to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Xbox claimed PlayStation restricts Call of Duty’s ability to appear on Game Pass. While the regulatory body in Brazil, CADE, recently approved Microsoft’s $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition, the CMA wants to impose a Phase 2 inquiry into the merger.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty League skins leaked for Modern Warfare 2: OpTic Texas, LA Thieves, more
Call of Duty League weapon camos will be returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and some leakers have already given us a sneak peek at them. Ever since Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, there have been some links to the esports and competitive side of things, with fans being able to represent their favorite teams in a number of different ways.
Xbox Series X is getting a feature fans have been desperate for
Another flurry of Xbox Series X features will help you save even more on your energy bills as you'll soon be able to choose how you want the console to switch off when you end your gaming session for the day. Presently, this is only available to Xbox Insiders and...
dotesports.com
All Modern Warfare 2 pre-load times and dates for every system
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28 across all platforms. While the campaign early access pre-load is the same for all platforms, the pre-load for the actual game and when the game releases will depend on which platform the user is on. Activision has released an...
God of War Ragnarök preview: Smarter, faster, stronger
Fimbulwinter has come to Midgard, an apocalypse looms and the already harsh world is far less forgiving. The time for father-son bonding is over, not that Kratos wants to accept that. After spending all of the previous game growing to understand Atreus and teaching him the ways of the world, Kratos just wants to spend time with his son and be a family – Atreus wants different, though.
dotesports.com
Gotham Knights will have major FPS limitations on consoles
Gotham Knights, WB Games Montréal’s next exclusive game for the new generation, will not be able to exceed 30 FPS on consoles, even at its maximum settings, and there will not be a performance mode. Fleur Marty, executive producer of Gotham Knights, shared the information via the game’s...
Modern Warfare 2 Firing Range Reportedly Accessible Through Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Firing Range and Loadout menus have reportedly been accessed by savvy console gamers. For those unaware, the Firing Range is an offline mode that gives players the opportunity to test out their newly adjusted weapons before heading into a match. This mode will feature three firing lanes, multiple targets at various distances, and accessible areas to test out various vantage points.
dotesports.com
How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends
Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
IGN
The First 21 Minutes of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PC Gameplay 4K 60FPS (Max Settings)
The opening minutes of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 tell the story of Team 141 as they attempt to stop known terrorist Major Hasan Zyani. The gameplay was captured on a 5950X AMD CPU and an Nvidia 3090 GPU. Modern Warfare 2 sees the return of fan favorites like Soap MacTavish and Ghost Riley played by Samuel Roukin. Here are the opening minutes of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PC Max Settings gameplay.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
dotesports.com
Not your average spec-op: Activision unveils every progression system in Modern Warfare 2, including multiplayer max rank
We’re only a short ways away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Activision is now preparing its soldiers by releasing a ton of information about the game’s multiplayer game modes. There will, for example, be six different progression systems in the game mode that players will be able to monitor and level up as they blast away their enemies.
