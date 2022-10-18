Read full article on original website
EULESS PD ARREST FUGITIVE
UPDATE: Jerrekus Pendleton was arrested on October 17th and is in custody at Tarrant County jail. We would like to express our gratitude to the Texas Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Squad for their relentless search for this fugitive that led to his capture. Original Post: A warrant has been...
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
Dallas Man Claimed To Be A Federal Officer When Stopped In Stolen Car
A Dallas man driving a stolen car allegedly claimed to be a federal officer when stopped on I-30 by a deputy Tuesday, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio and Zack Steward reported seeing a Dodge Challenger with no license plates, only a rear dealers’ tag, being driven east on I-30 through Cumby, and initiated a traffic stop. The smoky gray coupe pulled off I-30 at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, and into the rest stop.
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
Mother Of Man Shot By Wolfe City Officer Files Lawsuit
The mother of a man fatally shot by a former Wolfe City Police Officer in October 2020 has filed a civil suit in Federal District Court in Dallas. The lawsuit names former Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas and the City of Wolfe City as the defendants. Lucas was recently found not guilty of murder in the death of Jonathan Price. Price’s mother, Marcella Louis, filed the lawsuit. John J. Coyle of Philadelphia is her attorney.
Anthony Torres charged with hate crimes for 2015 fatal shooting at Dallas tire shop
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man was charged with hate crimes by a federal grand jury on Tuesday stemming from a Dec. 2015 shooting at a Dallas car shop that left one dead and at least one other wounded.Anthony Paz Torres, 37, is accused of killing Enrique Garcia-Mendoza, 25, and attempting to murder four others at Omar's Wheels and Tires on Christmas Eve seven years ago in a shooting reportedly motivated by Islamophobia.The indictment alleges that Torres had apparently showed up at the business a few days before Dec. 24, 2015 and was told by police to leave and...
Two arrested, one at large in connection with fight at Plano Hooters
Plano Police Officers arrested two suspects on Oct. 17 in connection with an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Oct. 6 at the Hooters restaurant in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, a 19-year old male from Fort Worth, has been arrested for assault bodily injury and...
DeSoto Police Suspect Recent Burglary Connected to Others at Nearby Storage Units
Images show the aftermath of the brazen burglary at a storage facility in DeSoto where thieves ransacked some 200 units. Now, the DeSoto police say they think the crooks may have done this before in other communities. Police say it’s the work of people who knew what they were doing and had likely done this before.
Brother sentenced to life in prison for killing his sister, her boyfriend over insurance money, Collin County DA says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his sister and her boyfriend over insurance money, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his...
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
Carrollton Police mourn department’s first line of duty death
CARROLLTON, Texas (KETK) – The Carrollton Police Department announced early Wednesday morning a beloved officer died in the line of duty overnight. The department said Officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer in a DWI investigation “when his squad car was hit at 10:24 p.m. with Nothem still inside.” The driver of the car, […]
2 arrested, 1 suspect at large after ruckus over candy selling kids at Hooters
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000. Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.Law enforcement officers identified...
Man knifed in Fort Worth drug deal, two others are being questioned
Three men are being treated for wounds apparently suffered in a knife fight during a Fort Worth drug deal Wednesday. Police heard about this from a 911 caller who was approached by a man saying he’d been knifed in the back.
Fort Worth man killed in Azle crash
A Fort Worth man has been identified as the driver killed in an Azle crash Wednesday. An SUV and a big rig smashed into one another on Northwest Parkway near Kerry Lane. Paramedics found Charles Markum gravely injured.
Fort Worth police release photo of car connected to teenager's fatal shooting in April
Fort Worth police now have a photo of a car connected to a fatal shooting in April. An after-prom party was going on at an address on Altamesa when at least two shooters opened fire on the crowd of mostly teenagers.
Dallas Man Sentenced To Thirty Years In Prison Over Plano Heroin Overdose Case
According to court documents, in September 2019 police responded to a heroin overdose on a highway in Plano, where they found a minor who was administered Narcan, a medicine used for reversing the effects of opioid overdoses. The victim survived and helped authorities in the case leading to the conviction...
Carrollton police officer killed in crash with passing vehicle is identified
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night, officials said. The officer, who was identified by police as Steve Nothem, was in his squad car, assisting a drunk-driving investigation, when it was hit by a passing driver's vehicle, police said.
Bedford Man Faces Murder Charge, Accused of Killing Father-in-Law With Machete
A Bedford man is facing a murder charge after police say he killed his father-in-law with a machete. Bedford Police said 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, of North Richland Hills, got into an argument with 41-year-old Jason Enos, of Hurst at about midnight on Oct. 11. The two men were said...
Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
