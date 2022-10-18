PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000. Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.Law enforcement officers identified...

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO