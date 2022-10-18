ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howe, TX

localnewsonly.com

EULESS PD ARREST FUGITIVE

UPDATE: Jerrekus Pendleton was arrested on October 17th and is in custody at Tarrant County jail. We would like to express our gratitude to the Texas Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Squad for their relentless search for this fugitive that led to his capture. Original Post: A warrant has been...
EULESS, TX
KSST Radio

Dallas Man Claimed To Be A Federal Officer When Stopped In Stolen Car

A Dallas man driving a stolen car allegedly claimed to be a federal officer when stopped on I-30 by a deputy Tuesday, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio and Zack Steward reported seeing a Dodge Challenger with no license plates, only a rear dealers’ tag, being driven east on I-30 through Cumby, and initiated a traffic stop. The smoky gray coupe pulled off I-30 at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, and into the rest stop.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mother Of Man Shot By Wolfe City Officer Files Lawsuit

The mother of a man fatally shot by a former Wolfe City Police Officer in October 2020 has filed a civil suit in Federal District Court in Dallas. The lawsuit names former Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas and the City of Wolfe City as the defendants. Lucas was recently found not guilty of murder in the death of Jonathan Price. Price’s mother, Marcella Louis, filed the lawsuit. John J. Coyle of Philadelphia is her attorney.
WOLFE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Anthony Torres charged with hate crimes for 2015 fatal shooting at Dallas tire shop

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man was charged with hate crimes by a federal grand jury on Tuesday stemming from a Dec. 2015 shooting at a Dallas car shop that left one dead and at least one other wounded.Anthony Paz Torres, 37, is accused of killing Enrique Garcia-Mendoza, 25, and attempting to murder four others at Omar's Wheels and Tires on Christmas Eve seven years ago in a shooting reportedly motivated by Islamophobia.The indictment alleges that Torres had apparently showed up at the business a few days before Dec. 24, 2015 and was told by police to leave and...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Two arrested, one at large in connection with fight at Plano Hooters

Plano Police Officers arrested two suspects on Oct. 17 in connection with an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Oct. 6 at the Hooters restaurant in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, a 19-year old male from Fort Worth, has been arrested for assault bodily injury and...
PLANO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Carrollton Police mourn department’s first line of duty death

CARROLLTON, Texas (KETK) – The Carrollton Police Department announced early Wednesday morning a beloved officer died in the line of duty overnight. The department said Officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer in a DWI investigation “when his squad car was hit at 10:24 p.m. with Nothem still inside.” The driver of the car, […]
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

2 arrested, 1 suspect at large after ruckus over candy selling kids at Hooters

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000. Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.Law enforcement officers identified...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
FORT WORTH, TX

