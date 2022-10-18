ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Malibu Times

From the Left: Racist views spanning among multiple races

By Lance Simmens Democracy is under attack from California to the New York island (to steal lyrics penned by Woody Guthrie in 1940). And at the sake of using alliteration to drive home a point, democracy is dependent upon diversity, demeaned by divisiveness, and disintegrating before our very eyes. This is not only true in […] The post From the Left: Racist views spanning among multiple races appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Reason.com

Los Angeles City Council Scandal Highlights Ugly Influence of Big Labor

By now, most of us have read about the recorded conversation of Los Angeles County council insiders making mean-spirited and bigoted comments about Blacks, whites, gays, Jews, Armenians, and indigenous peoples as they complained about the new redistricting maps that a city commission had recently proposed. It's appalling—and we're just beginning to see the fallout.
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
knock-la.com

Olympic Land Grab Exposed by Councilmember’s Racist Tirade

With the LA Times and Knock LA breaking the story behind the leaked Fed Tapes last week, much of the coverage has rightly centered on the deplorable racism exhibited by former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León, and LA Labor Federation leader and former LA28 board member Ron Herrera.
KRMG

LA Council member says he will not resign despite public outcry

LOS ANGELES — Making his first public comments since a recording of council members making racist and offensive comments was released online, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De León said he does not plan on stepping down from his position, apologizing to his constituents for not stepping up and shutting down the conversation.
kcrw.com

La Placita: Longtime sanctuary for migrants now faces gentrification

La Placita is the Catholic church located off Main Street in El Pueblo, a neighborhood where many immigrants from Mexico and Central America stop first when they come to LA. Built in 1814, La Placita is known as a sanctuary for these immigrants, especially during the 1980s for those fleeing violence in El Salvador and Guatemala.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter

According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
