Washington Examiner
Karen Bass sees rival in LA mayor's race inch ahead despite boost from Biden
As Election Day draws closer, a new poll shows Rick Caruso, a billionaire developer and former Republican running for mayor of Los Angeles, locked in a statistical tie with Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA). Caruso leads Bass by 3 percentage points among likely voters in the Southern California News Group poll,...
Caruso’s huge ad campaign seems to be paying off in LA mayor’s race
The billionaire has erased a double-digit deficit with Rep. Karen Bass in the final weeks of the most expensive mayor’s contest in city history.
From the Left: Racist views spanning among multiple races
By Lance Simmens Democracy is under attack from California to the New York island (to steal lyrics penned by Woody Guthrie in 1940). And at the sake of using alliteration to drive home a point, democracy is dependent upon diversity, demeaned by divisiveness, and disintegrating before our very eyes. This is not only true in […] The post From the Left: Racist views spanning among multiple races appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Welcome to Los Angeles, where political careers go to die
The LA mayor's office has been a dead end for generations.
OC Voters are Picking New Congress Representatives. What Do the Candidates Say?
How should Orange County’s representatives in Washington, D.C. handle issues like inflation, immigration, abortion, guns and money in politics?. Over the next few weeks, voters will be choosing new state representatives who will have a role in shaping that future. Once again, Orange County voters find themselves in the...
Los Angeles City Council Scandal Highlights Ugly Influence of Big Labor
By now, most of us have read about the recorded conversation of Los Angeles County council insiders making mean-spirited and bigoted comments about Blacks, whites, gays, Jews, Armenians, and indigenous peoples as they complained about the new redistricting maps that a city commission had recently proposed. It's appalling—and we're just beginning to see the fallout.
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: LA Reacts to Kevin de León's Refusal To Resign, LA’s Dwindling Affordable Housing, Why LA Needs A Wildlife Crossing
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Friday, October...
MALVEAUX: Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness
Too many embrace anti-Blackness and anti-Black structures. The post MALVEAUX: Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness appeared first on The Washington Informer.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Black Lives Matter group camped near Kevin de León's home say they won't leave until he resigns
Protesters with Black Lives Matter have been camping out near Kevin de León's Eagle Rock home over racist remarks made in a leaked conversations among councilmembers and say they won't leave until he's gone.
knock-la.com
Olympic Land Grab Exposed by Councilmember’s Racist Tirade
With the LA Times and Knock LA breaking the story behind the leaked Fed Tapes last week, much of the coverage has rightly centered on the deplorable racism exhibited by former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León, and LA Labor Federation leader and former LA28 board member Ron Herrera.
LA Council member says he will not resign despite public outcry
LOS ANGELES — Making his first public comments since a recording of council members making racist and offensive comments was released online, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De León said he does not plan on stepping down from his position, apologizing to his constituents for not stepping up and shutting down the conversation.
kcrw.com
La Placita: Longtime sanctuary for migrants now faces gentrification
La Placita is the Catholic church located off Main Street in El Pueblo, a neighborhood where many immigrants from Mexico and Central America stop first when they come to LA. Built in 1814, La Placita is known as a sanctuary for these immigrants, especially during the 1980s for those fleeing violence in El Salvador and Guatemala.
Councilman Mike Bonin confirms he got Kevin de León's voicemail, continues to call for resignation
In an interview on Wednesday, Councilman Kevin de León said he left Councilman Mike Bonin—whose 2-year-old Black son was the target of that leaked recorded conversation- a voicemail. On Thursday, Bonin confirmed to KNX News he got that voicemail.
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Councilman says he won't resign amid scandal; ex-UCLA student gets Jan. 6 prison term; OC getting funding to fight wildfires
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Thursday will still be a hot day, but temperatures overall will be about two to eight degrees cooler than the last two days. Easterly winds will begin...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter
According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
L.A. Council explores avenues to make Eviction Defense Program permanent
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to explore making the city’s Eviction Defense Program – created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic – a permanent program
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
