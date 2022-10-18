Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Geoff and Jon’s Record Show pops up at Ore Dock Brewing Co.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A vinyl record show is back in Marquette this weekend. Ore Dock Brewing Co. is hosting Geoff and Jon’s Pop-Up Record Show this Thursday until Sunday. Participants can buy, sell, and trade books, shirts, posters and vinyl records. There will also be live music all weekend long. This is Geoff and Jon’s fifth and final pop-up show at Ore Dock Brewing Co. this year.
WLUC
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
WLUC
More than music: Marquette band seeks social justice with its compositions
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get to know Northern Michigan University’s new president, catch nationally-renowned suicide prevention speaker Kevin Hines at Munising’s Mather Elementary, and pick up your free winter gear at Silver Creek Church. Plus... tune into this big band with a big mission....
WLUC
The Ghost of Lighthouse Point tours has begun
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Thursday, the Marquette Maritime Museum is hosting its 4th annual ‘Ghost of Lighthouse Point’ haunted tour. After Thursday you still have this Friday and Saturday to experience this event. Museum Director Hilary Billman goes on to describe what the tour will entail. “It...
WLUC
Rocky Horror Show returns to Masonic Theatre... with a twist
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A cult-classic musical is making its return to Marquette tomorrow, but this production comes with a twist. The musical set and theatre itself will be decorated like a haunted house. It’s the same storyline and characters you already know, but the show’s actors will be dressed...
WLUC
Miners Beach staircase damaged in storm
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The main staircase at Miners Beach was damaged in storms this week. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore posted on Facebook that the staircase is closed until further notice. To access the beach, use the staircases on either the west or east ends. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore asks...
WLUC
Cops collect coats for a cause in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cops are collecting coats for a cause. The Michigan State Police (MSP) teamed up with the nonprofit In the Image to donate winter wear to families in need in Michigan. The police department needs help gathering coats before the weather becomes extreme. MSP has two collection locations in the western U.P. – one in Marquette at the 8th District Michigan State Police headquarters and one at the Calumet Michigan State Police Post.
WLUC
NMU’s next theater performance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Black Box Theatre will be premiering an intimate theater experience. ‘Finding Home’ was developed by NMU students and will focus on the stories of historically marginalized communities. ‘Finding Home’ will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on November 4 to 5, as...
WLUC
Pints for Polio happening Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants and bars across Marquette County are raising awareness and funds for polio research. Every pint of beer poured at 20 participating businesses raises $0.25 to help cure polio. The money is then matched two to one by the Gates Foundation.
WLUC
Travel Marquette announces upcoming public art offerings
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel Marquette has announced several upcoming public art activations and events for visitors to enjoy this season. “Our stunning natural setting on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula provides an incredible backdrop for our burgeoning arts and culture scene,” said Susan Estler, president & CEO of Travel Marquette. “From public art and engaging events to fine art shows and local museums, Marquette County is a cultural mecca waiting to be discovered.”
WLUC
The UPside - Oct. 10, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Contemporary Center first opened in 1983 when community members wanted some type of youth center. A mission was created to provide a safe environment for local and visiting youth and adults to come together for fun, cultural, artistic activities, and enrichment. The center has no full-time employees and is run almost entirely by volunteers with funding from grants and donations by the community.
WLUC
Escanaba preschool sparks children’s interests while learning
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From restaurants to weather, students at an Escanaba preschool are learning all about the real world. With new themes every week, educators can start to get kids curious about their surroundings. This week, the theme is the weather. “We are being creative, imaginative. We want kids...
WLUC
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marine recruit from Escanaba hopes his story can motivate others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a Marine.
WLUC
Operation Winter Wear is on at Silver Creek Church
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church is giving away hundreds of coats. Operation Winter Wear is on at Silver Creek Church. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now, it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in on Friday without an appointment.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
WLUC
Community rallies behind D.J. Jacobetti by donating clothes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is thanking the Marquette community for clothing donations following a laundromat fire back in September. The D.J. Jacobetti home has a contract with College Laundry. Clothes from home residents were lost when the facility caught fire on Sept. 29. Managers of Jacobetti say people came out and were able to replace all the clothes that were destroyed.
WLUC
St. Vincent de Paul begins its renovations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 52 years, the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Marquette is getting a facelift. Store Committee Chairperson Dan Trotochaud noticed the store’s old donation process was insufficient. It was then that he decided that an assembly line would be ideal however the renovations don’t stop there.
WLUC
Feeding America stopping in Marquette Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Marquette on Wednesday. The pantry will be located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution will begin at noon. It is a drive-through event, and it is requested that anyone picking up items remain in their vehicle.
WLUC
Dates announced for 2023 FIS Continental Cup at Pine Mountain Ski Jump
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The dates for the 2023 FIS Continental Cup at the historic Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain, Michigan have been released. According to the Kiwanis Ski Club, the competition will be Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 with a training day on Thursday, March 2. The ski...
WLUC
Medical students receive Mazzuchi Scholarship
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six medical students from the U.P. Campus of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine were named recipients of the Mazzuchi Scholarship: Amanda Ziminski, Alexander Stamm, Oliva Wiese, David Klemet, Galloway Thurston, and Kyle Burton. Criteria for receiving the Mazzuchi Scholarship include the student’s interest in...
Comments / 0