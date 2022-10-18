Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Proposed Community Transit 2023 budget available for comment; public hearing Nov. 3
Community Transit has released its 2023 proposed budget, and the goals include working to develop new services, build facilities to accommodate growth, and create connections to light rail in Lynnwood. “Our strategic priorities are delivering excellent service every day, and building a brighter future for customers,” said Community Transit CEO...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Museum Scarecrow Festival registration closes Sunday
Registration for the 10th Annual Edmonds Museum Scarecrow Festival closes this Sunday, Oct. 23. Scarecrows may be registered under six categories: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential. Entries submitted so far can be viewed here. Voting will begin Oct. 24 and end on...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Waterfront Center, Rotary Club partnering to establish Community Table program
The Edmonds Waterfront Center and the Edmonds Rotary Club are establishing a Community Table program starting Wednesday, Nov. 2. There will be a designated, clearly marked table in the Waterfront Center’s main dining room, staffed by a Rotary volunteer every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Falling for Edmonds
Fall puns are impossible to resist, so we’re leaning into them, figurative PSL in hand, prepped and ready to toss crisp, sepia-toned leaves into the air. The porch is laden with plump gourds, and a soup is simmering on the stove. A football game may or may not be on the TV in the other room. But who has time for football when there’s so much to do and see downtown?
myedmondsnews.com
Retired detective to talk about solving cold cases with DNA at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park Oct. 29
Always wondered how genetic genealogy can help law enforcement solve cases? Head over to the Heritage Park Wickers Building in Lynnwood Saturday, Oct. 29 to hear from retired detective Jim Scharf on how he used genetic genealogy to solve cold cases during his career. Hosted by the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage...
myedmondsnews.com
Help plant native trees at Pine Ridge Park Oct. 29
Join your friends and neighbors to help restore the native forest in Edmonds’ Pine Ridge Park Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will plant 600 native trees and shrubs in the northeast corner of the park to enhance habitat diversity and ensure the forest continues to thrive for generations to come. The event is free and no experience is necessary.
myedmondsnews.com
Love the library? Join the Friends of the Edmonds Library Board
The local Friends of the Edmonds Library organization is seeking new members to join its volunteer board. If you have an interest in libraries, community service and/or developing your leadership skills, you can review the open positions and submit your online applications here. Applications are due Monday, Oct. 31, for...
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant News: Support your local eateries during Seattle Restaurant Week Oct. 23-Nov. 5
Seattle Restaurant Week is happening from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5. This year, nine restaurants in Edmonds and one in Lynnwood are participating. Some offer options for lunch and others for dinner. I have posted the available menus for eight of the participants. At press time there were no menus...
myedmondsnews.com
What does future hold for Edmonds Food Bank? Community listening session set for Oct. 27
The Edmonds Food Bank is hosting a community listening session from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 regarding the food bank’s plans for the future. The event will be at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds. Staff and board members are looking for community support and feedback as...
myedmondsnews.com
School district hosting reproductive health and disease prevention parent review night Nov. 9
Edmonds School District families are invited to attend a virtual question-and-answer night Wednesday, Nov. 9 to review the district reproductive health and disease prevention curriculum taught in grades 5-12. Families are encouraged to review the curriculum in advance as there will not be a formal presentation of the materials. Elementary...
myedmondsnews.com
Northbound I-5 in Everett reduces to two lanes for the weekend starting Friday night, Oct. 21
Northbound Interstate 5 in Everett will be reduced to two lanes starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 – weather permitting. Lane reductions will end by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24. During the lane reduction, the HOV lane will be open to all drivers. The only ramp closure planned is to Marine View Drive in north Everett. People who usually use that off-ramp will need to use an earlier exit.
myeverettnews.com
Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett
An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
redmond-reporter.com
King County Housing Authority leases 90% of Emergency Housing Vouchers
As of October 21 the King County Housing Authority (KCHA) has leased 90%, or 693, out of the 762 Emergency Housing Vouchers they were awarded, with expectations to be fully leased up by the end of the calendar year. Emergency Housing Vouchers, also known as EHVs, serve individuals and families...
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
myedmondsnews.com
Save the date: Author Mónica Guzmán to speak Jan. 5 on having curious conversations during divided times
Many of us struggle to communicate with those who don’t share our values and ideas. Mónica Guzmán, author of the newly released book, I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times, is coming to Edmonds at Jan. 5, 2023 for a community conversation aimed at finding common ground.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
