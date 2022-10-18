Fall puns are impossible to resist, so we’re leaning into them, figurative PSL in hand, prepped and ready to toss crisp, sepia-toned leaves into the air. The porch is laden with plump gourds, and a soup is simmering on the stove. A football game may or may not be on the TV in the other room. But who has time for football when there’s so much to do and see downtown?

EDMONDS, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO