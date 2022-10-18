Kevin Collins has been on GENERAL HOSPITAL for decades as well as its spinoff, so he has quite a lot of history newer viewers might not be aware of. The character was introduced back in 1993, played by actor Jon Lindstrom. From 1997-2003, Kevin was a main character on PORT CHARLES, and in 2004 he made a cameo appearance at Lila Quartermaine’s funeral. Lindstrom returned to GH in 2013 on a recurring basis, although when he was unavailable to film in 2015, the role was briefly recast with Anthony Starke. But despite his life being threatened more than once, Kevin takes a licking and keeps on ticking!

