GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The Twist You Didn’t See Coming!
Brace for a huge twist in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Willow’s baby could be in danger, Lucy finds herself under attack, Anna tries to help Valentin, Esme schemes to free herself, and Olivia is horrified by what Michael discovers!. Willow has decided to postpone treating her leukemia until she...
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 10/12/22: Has Sonny Given Up?
Tensions are high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers thanks to botched plans, dangerous situations, blackmail, and revenge! Valentin and Anna worry for Lucy’s safety, Cameron checks in on Josslyn, Nikolas reacts to Esme’s bombshell, Carly heads into battle, Michael and Dex plot their next move, and Sonny worries that he’s lost Michael forever!
Sean Kanan Opens up About Deacon and Taylor on B&B
Some viewers enjoyed the banter between Deacon and Taylor on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL and were disappointed when it didn’t actually lead anywhere. And Deacon’s portrayer, Sean Kanan, admitted that he enjoyed working opposite Krista Allen (Taylor) and would love to see more of that in the future.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 10/18/22: Can Anna Save Valentin?
Lives hang in the balance in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Cody makes a move on Britt, Nikolas threatens Esme, Scott warns Ava, Victor lays a trap for Lucy, and Anna desperately tries to keep Valentin alive!. Inspired by Cody agreeing to the DNA test to see if Mac is his...
The End of Brooke and Ridge on B&B? — Katherine Kelly Lang Speaks Out!
Thanks to some devious manipulation from Thomas, Brooke and Ridge have once again split up on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL. And what’s worse is that the miscommunication between the pair has left Brooke completely in the dark as to why she’s been dumped!. Brooke lying out to...
GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel
Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
Audra on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS — Everything You Need To Know
Audra Charles on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS may be new to Genoa City but she’s ready to make her mark! The character first appeared in the Sept. 23 episode and is being played by daytime newcomer Zuleyka Silver. But who is Audra, really? Let’s find out!. Audra...
Why Did GENERAL HOSPITAL Kill Brando? — Johnny Wactor Speaks Out!
Brando’s death on GENERAL HOSPITAL came as a shock to the audience since most viewers thought that Sasha’s husband would pull through after being attacked by The Hook. But the gruesome murder was also a shock for the character’s former portrayer, Johnny Wactor, who found out on a Friday in late July that GH would not be picking up the last cycle of his contract.
Courtney Hope Would Love to Return to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL
After three years on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, Courtney Hope took her character of Sally Spectra over to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in 2020, where she continues to bring the drama! Still, the actress has admitted that she would love to bring her alter ego back to her old home in Los Angeles.
What Happened to Kevin on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Kevin Collins has been on GENERAL HOSPITAL for decades as well as its spinoff, so he has quite a lot of history newer viewers might not be aware of. The character was introduced back in 1993, played by actor Jon Lindstrom. From 1997-2003, Kevin was a main character on PORT CHARLES, and in 2004 he made a cameo appearance at Lila Quartermaine’s funeral. Lindstrom returned to GH in 2013 on a recurring basis, although when he was unavailable to film in 2015, the role was briefly recast with Anthony Starke. But despite his life being threatened more than once, Kevin takes a licking and keeps on ticking!
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
AMC’s Cameron Mathison and Rebecca Budig Reunite!
Ryan and Greenlee reunited! ALL MY CHILDREN stars Cameron Mathison and Rebecca Budig were thrilled to hang out last weekend, and the actress shared a delightful selfie with her former co-star on Instagram. “This happened today,” she enthused before joking: “Does everyone else feel like he is reverse aging? Love seeing you, Cameron.”
Josh Kelly Dishes on One of His GENERAL HOSPITAL Co-Stars
Back in the day, W.C. Fields coined the phrase “never work with children or animals,” but GENERAL HOSPITAL newcomer Josh Kelly (Cody) would definitely disagree with that sentiment. The actor confides that he’s had no problems working alongside Leche, the horse who plays the Quartermaine stable’s star resident, Comet.
"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
Lynn Herring Teases Lucy’s Plans for Victor on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Lucy may have been reluctant to get involved in Anna and Valentin’s scheme to take down Victor on GENERAL HOSPITAL, but portrayer Lynn Herring was absolutely delighted to find herself getting mixed up in this particular storyline!. “This is the first fun and truthful and challenging section for Lucy...
Josh Swickard Opens up About Chase’s Singing Career on GH
Chase was introduced as a cop so when GENERAL HOSPITAL transitioned the character into pursuing a music career, it was more than a bit of a change! However, portrayer Josh Swickard was fully on board with whatever the writers wanted to do with his character. “I wasn’t against it,” he...
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The Hook Kills Again!
No one is safe in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! As Port Charles mourns one of The Hook’s victims, the killer takes another life… who will be next?. Brando’s friends and family come together to say a final farewell at his memorial service. Sasha tentatively reaches out to touch the photograph of her husband’s smiling face as tears stream down her face. Willow, TJ, Olivia, Maxie, Sam, and Dante all raise a glass to toast Brando’s life, and Nina offers a comforting hug to Sonny, who is grieving the loss of his cousin.
Alley Mills Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
A very familiar face is showing up in Port Charles when Alley Mills joins the cast of GENERAL HOSPITAL in a brand new mystery role! Soap Opera Digest broke the news and revealed that she would be making her first appearance at the end of October. Mills is probably best...
See GH Star Michael Blake Kruse and Wife Cara’s Adorable Baby Gender Reveal!
There’s a baby on the way for GENERAL HOSPITAL star Michael Blake Kruse (Rory) and his wife, Cara, and this time around it’s going to be a boy! As they did when they announced that they were expecting their second child together, the couple used their adorable little girl Harlow to share the news.
