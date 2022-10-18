Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
NMU Hospitality Management program gets new space
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 20 years Northern Michigan University’s Hospitality Management program is getting a new home. Formerly in the NMU Jacobetti Center, it has officially moved to the second floor of the Northern Center. NMU Hospitality Professor Loganne Glendening said the increased visibility in this new location will benefit the students.
WLUC
Iron County senior center renovates roof with help of community
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center has needed a new roof for several years. After three years of fundraising, the project is nearly complete. “The roof was in terrible condition,” said Neil Adank, Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center Maintenance Manager. “As far as viewing it from the street, it looked terrible.”
WLUC
Keweenaw Family Resource Center holds fall costume party in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Family Resource Center in Houghton hosted a fall costume party Thursday evening. Parents and their kids dressed up in a variety of costumes to join in on the fun. “We’ve been planning it for the last couple of weeks,” said KFRC Family Engagement Specialist...
WLUC
Grow and Lead organization hosts 14th annual nonprofit conference in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, laughter and conversation filled the Northern Center of Northern Michigan University, as attendees met for Grow and Lead’s 17th annual nonprofit conference. Grow and Lead is a nonprofit dedicated to helping other U.P. organizations and CEO Amy Quinn said this event serves many...
WLUC
Community rallies behind D.J. Jacobetti by donating clothes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is thanking the Marquette community for clothing donations following a laundromat fire back in September. The D.J. Jacobetti home has a contract with College Laundry. Clothes from home residents were lost when the facility caught fire on Sept. 29. Managers of Jacobetti say people came out and were able to replace all the clothes that were destroyed.
WLUC
Escanaba preschool sparks children’s interests while learning
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From restaurants to weather, students at an Escanaba preschool are learning all about the real world. With new themes every week, educators can start to get kids curious about their surroundings. This week, the theme is the weather. “We are being creative, imaginative. We want kids...
WLUC
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
WLUC
Pints For Polio 2022 in Marquette County to raise awareness, donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event aiming to raise awareness and donations for polio research is set take place this Friday across Marquette County. Marquette Rotary, Marquette West Rotary, and the Marquette Breakfast Rotary clubs are collaborating for this annual “Pints For Polio” fundraiser. Every pint of beer poured at 20 participating Marquette County businesses on Friday, Oct. 21 from 2:00 p.m. to close raises $0.25 to help eradicate polio. The money raised is then matched two to one by the Gates Foundation.
WLUC
Travel Marquette announces upcoming public art offerings
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel Marquette has announced several upcoming public art activations and events for visitors to enjoy this season. “Our stunning natural setting on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula provides an incredible backdrop for our burgeoning arts and culture scene,” said Susan Estler, president & CEO of Travel Marquette. “From public art and engaging events to fine art shows and local museums, Marquette County is a cultural mecca waiting to be discovered.”
WLUC
St. Vincent de Paul begins its renovations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 52 years, the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Marquette is getting a facelift. Store Committee Chairperson Dan Trotochaud noticed the store’s old donation process was insufficient. It was then that he decided that an assembly line would be ideal however the renovations don’t stop there.
WLUC
City of Houghton prepares for 13th annual Treat Street
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton is preparing to celebrate its 13th annual Treat Street as Halloween gets nearer. Trick-or-treaters can visit local businesses on Shelden Avenue for treats... or tricks. “People can trick-or-treat up and down the street,” said City of Houghton Community and Business Development Director...
WLUC
Cops collect coats for a cause in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cops are collecting coats for a cause. The Michigan State Police (MSP) teamed up with the nonprofit In the Image to donate winter wear to families in need in Michigan. The police department needs help gathering coats before the weather becomes extreme. MSP has two collection locations in the western U.P. – one in Marquette at the 8th District Michigan State Police headquarters and one at the Calumet Michigan State Police Post.
WLUC
Dealing with loss to suicide: two non-profits provide post-death resources
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the winter storm advisory is out and winter bucket lists are in. UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia share their goals for this season. Plus... there are resources available to you if you’re dealing with a loss to suicide. Katie Hardy of...
WLUC
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marine recruit from Escanaba hopes his story can motivate others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a Marine.
WLUC
We Energies to test hydroelectric power plant sirens Oct. 26
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - We Energies says it will test emergency sirens at its hydroelectric power plants Wednesday, Oct. 26. Four of the company’s dams have flood emergency warning systems that require annual testing to ensure the sirens operate properly. Residents near Michigamme Falls, Twin Falls, Big Quinnesec and White Rapids dams may hear the sirens for approximately one minute in the morning or early afternoon.
WLUC
Superior Central Schools hosts fire prevention event
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. elementary students learned about fire safety Thursday. The Rock River Township Fire Department held a fire prevention event at Superior Central Schools. Every year, the fire department visits the school so elementary students can meet firefighters, explore fire trucks and learn how to prevent fires. This year, students got the opportunity to use a firehose.
WLUC
Houghton Elementary School rocks out with ‘Rock Your School Day’ event
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Elementary School rocked out with students for their ‘Rock Your School Day’ event. Students were welcomed to school Friday morning with live music, a red carpet and paparazzi. This is the second year holding the event after a successful first year. “Last...
WLUC
Houghton County distributes ARPA funding in special meeting
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners sat down Wednesday morning to discuss the remaining funds received from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county received $6,931,199 in recovery funds from the act earlier this year. “We’ve been doing this monthly,” said County Commissioner Roy...
WLUC
Dates announced for 2023 FIS Continental Cup at Pine Mountain Ski Jump
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The dates for the 2023 FIS Continental Cup at the historic Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain, Michigan have been released. According to the Kiwanis Ski Club, the competition will be Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 with a training day on Thursday, March 2. The ski...
WLUC
Operation Winter Wear is on at Silver Creek Church
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church is giving away hundreds of coats. Operation Winter Wear is on at Silver Creek Church. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now, it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in on Friday without an appointment.
Comments / 0