Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Opinion: Why the sky here in the mountains and Carolina is so very blue in the fall
Fall has come to us all, and, with it, leaves assume their appointed colors and fall to earth under the bluest sky of all. Yet when you rake, blow, or else just relish the kaleidoscope of colors that swirls around you in this golden time of the year, you might also enjoy what you did as a child, falling into a pile of leaves, waving your arms, laughing spontaneously, and gazing up at “the sky’s purest blue.” Yes,...
Have a sneak peek at Bolt Farm's new Mirror Cabins: 'Our environments shape who we are'
Seth and Tori Bolt, owners of Bolt Farm atop Whitwell Mountain in Whitwell, Tenn., have created a Mirror Cabin mountainside village.
science.org
Fusible mantle cumulates trigger young mare volcanism on the cooling Moon
The Chang’E-5 (CE5) mission has demonstrated that lunar volcanism was still active until two billion years ago, much younger than the previous isotopically dated lunar basalts. How the small Moon retained enough heat to drive such late volcanism is unknown, particularly as the CE5 mantle source was anhydrous and depleted in heat-producing elements. We conduct fractional crystallization and mantle melting simulations that show that mantle melting point depression by the presence of fusible, easily melted components could trigger young volcanism. Enriched in calcium oxide and titanium dioxide compared to older Apollo magmas, the young CE5 magma was, thus, sourced from the overturn of the late-stage fusible cumulates of the lunar magma ocean. Mantle melting point depression is the first mechanism to account for young volcanism on the Moon that is consistent with the newly returned CE5 basalts.
Comments / 0