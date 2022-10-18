Farro is an ancient form of wheat that is popular in Italy as a whole grain for soups and salads, and as flour for whole grain pastas. This easy, cool, summery Farro Salad uses the grains, and is at it’s best the day after you’ve made it. This makes it the perfect ‘make ahead’ dish to have on hand if you’re tired from treatment. That said, if you can’t wait, it’s pretty delicious eaten right away too! All the crunchy veggies in it are bursting with flavors, vitamins, and minerals, fiber too — making it a great dish for healthy survivorship. I’ve suggested adding the farro gradually. I think 50/50 is about the right balance of farro to veggies, but if you like the salad more grainy or of course veggie heavy, what you add is up to you!

