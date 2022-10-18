Read full article on original website
KUTV
Cooking with Chef Bryan - Fresh Chicken Salad Sandwich with Baked Squash
This menu idea is truly comfort food. I love chicken sandwiches and when fresh squash from the garden is available to bake off and serve with it.well, now this is an amazing culinary treat. INGREDIENTS. 4 cups shredded cooked chicken. 1 cup mayonnaise. 2 tbsp. capers. 1 tbsp. sriracha. 2...
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
Healthy Recipe: Summery Farro Salad
Farro is an ancient form of wheat that is popular in Italy as a whole grain for soups and salads, and as flour for whole grain pastas. This easy, cool, summery Farro Salad uses the grains, and is at it’s best the day after you’ve made it. This makes it the perfect ‘make ahead’ dish to have on hand if you’re tired from treatment. That said, if you can’t wait, it’s pretty delicious eaten right away too! All the crunchy veggies in it are bursting with flavors, vitamins, and minerals, fiber too — making it a great dish for healthy survivorship. I’ve suggested adding the farro gradually. I think 50/50 is about the right balance of farro to veggies, but if you like the salad more grainy or of course veggie heavy, what you add is up to you!
The Daily South
Sausage And Egg Casserole
Breakfast casseroles are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any occasion, and this Sausage and Egg Casserole is no exception. Simple, no-frills ingredients, minimal prep time, and a short cooking time mean this breakfast can easily be pulled together in the morning (after a cup of coffee, of course) or anytime the breakfast bug bites.
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
The Daily South
French Onion Chicken Casserole
Rich, cheesy, and loaded with onion flavor, this delicious French Onion Chicken Casserole is perfect for chilly nights. Here, we're sharing what makes this stick-to-your-bones casserole so special, plus what you need to make it and how to freeze it so you can make it ahead of time. What Is...
The Daily South
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
Prevention
Asian Pear, Celery, and Scallion Salad With Sesame Seeds
Crisp Asian pear stars in this refreshing fiber-packed salad. It's tossed in a light dressing that gets a litte zing from fresh ginger. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
Real Simple
Bacon And Chard Dutch Baby
A Dutch baby is a puffed, pillowy, pancake-like dish. It’s usually served for breakfast, but like pancakes, it also makes a great dinner. Even more so when it’s made savory. Crispy bacon, silky sauteed Swiss chard, and a generous amount of parmesan cheese makes this eggy, flavorful creation a satisfying weeknight dinner. The thin batter is a simple mixture of flour, eggs, milk, and cheese. Then, a hot oven makes the giant pancake rise as it bakes. Have everyone take a look as it comes out of the oven beautifully puffy before it naturally deflates into a soft and tender pancake.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
