I think there should be a investigation due to the facts I would love to know where all the money from Mississippi when that the City of Jackson got from Water Plant improvements... and a third-party should be brought in to run the Water Plant
Historically, it has always taken something bad to happen in order for the federal government to step in to correct the corrupt government of Mississippi.
the governor should be fired put in jail he's a traitor to the state of Mississippi he has done nothing nothing in the years he had been governor. he laughs at the state capital Jackson Mississippi as problem with the water system he has not done anything about it himself and he is the governor he's supposed to be giving the money to fix the sewer and water system. this is been going on for years and years and years then take Reeves and stick them in jail. theft of government money missused of government money a traitor to the state of Mississippi
Comments / 41