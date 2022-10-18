ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Debbie Sanders
3d ago

I think there should be a investigation due to the facts I would love to know where all the money from Mississippi when that the City of Jackson got from Water Plant improvements... and a third-party should be brought in to run the Water Plant

MS NEEDS WEED
3d ago

Historically, it has always taken something bad to happen in order for the federal government to step in to correct the corrupt government of Mississippi.

Freedom to speak
3d ago

the governor should be fired put in jail he's a traitor to the state of Mississippi he has done nothing nothing in the years he had been governor. he laughs at the state capital Jackson Mississippi as problem with the water system he has not done anything about it himself and he is the governor he's supposed to be giving the money to fix the sewer and water system. this is been going on for years and years and years then take Reeves and stick them in jail. theft of government money missused of government money a traitor to the state of Mississippi

BET

Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues

As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man sentenced for threatening race war

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man will spend more than two years in prison after he reportedly made threats to start a race war. According to the United States Department of Justice, 21-year-old Aubrey Suzuki was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for “transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Mobile ID rolls out ahead of election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) released a mobile ID program last year. Mississippi residents can download Mississippi Mobile ID to access their driver’s license through their smartphones. According to officials, Mississippi Mobile […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Idaho's anti-drag queen bill is the next step in rolling back LGBTQ rights

On Monday, the Idaho Capital Sun reported a chilling announcement from Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti: The upcoming state legislative session will include a new bill, co-drafted by the group, that will ban public drag performances throughout Idaho. If passed into law, the Idaho measure would be the most draconian government measure taken against LGBTQ people in several decades. Liberals should not write this bill off, but rather recognize it as the next step in stripping away hard-won protections for LGBTQ people in America.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mississippian

Moving Mississippi Forward

Former Sen. Trent Lott and former Gov. Haley Barbour speculated on the future and progression of the United States during a conversation on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Overby Center, moderated by William R. Gottshall. The two Ole Miss alumni, along with Scott Kilpatrick, executive director of the UM Center...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

Be on the lookout for rabbit disease

STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New Jackson garbage contract depends on ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders are closer to resolving the garbage contract dispute that’s been tied up in court for months. The city council’s attorney, Deshun Martin, said a complete resolution from a federal judge is expected soon in the case between the mayor and city council. As part of the resolution, Martin […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

'Fixing a corrupt system': Mississippi lawmakers hold TANF hearing

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators are looking for ways to fix what they called the broken safety net that is supposed to help the state's poorest people. Democratic lawmakers held a legislative hearing Tuesday on Mississippi's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program at the State Capitol building. The hearing was billed as "fixing a corrupt system" and "helping Mississippi families in need."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

$4.5 million in COPS grants coming to Mississippi

Justice Dept. awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Wednesday reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

