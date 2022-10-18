ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker recruits Georgia sheriff to prove his badge is real

By Graig Graziosi
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker released a video arguing that a sheriff ’s badge he flashed at a recent debate was in fact real, at least according to the Johnson County Sheriff.

In the video, Mr Walker stands side by side with Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland, and both are holding star-shaped badges.

During a debate on Friday, Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock , defended himself against allegations that he was not supportive of the state’s police officers and suggested Mr Walker was pretending to be an officer.

“We will see time and time again tonight, as we’ve already seen, is that my opponent has a problem with the truth. And just because he said something doesn’t mean it’s true. I have supported our police officers,” Mr Warnock said. “You can support police officers as I’ve done through the COPS program, through the Invest to Protect Program, while at the same time holding police officers, like all professions, accountable. One thing I have not done — I’ve never pretended to be a police officer, and … I’ve never threatened a shootout with the police.”

Mr Walker demanded a chance to respond and took the opportunity to flash his badge.

"You know what’s so funny?" Mr Walker said, showing off the badge. "I [have] work[ed] with many police officers."

Laughter erupted in the debate hall. The debate’s moderator, Tina Tyus-Shaw, chastised Mr Walker for breaking the rules by bringing a "prop" on-stage.

"It’s not a prop, it’s real," Mr Walker shot back.

The Republican candidate was met with mockery by critics on social media. Apparently in a response to the moderator calling his badge a "prop," Mr Walker has since gone on to post a video with Mr Rowland to prove his affiliation with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

"If Herschel’s badge is a prop, then I guess this badge I wear every day to protect the citizen is a prop also," Mr Rowland says in the video. "But these are real badges and I gave this to my friend for all he’s done for this country and this county."

Mr Rowland acknowledged that while Mr Walker’s badge is a genuine sheriff’s badge, it grants no power to Mr Walker to act as a law enforcement officer, according to NBC News .

“It’s a real badge, exactly like the one I wear every day. Now, he doesn’t have arrest powers or anything like that,” he said in an interview.

However, in the interview with NBC News, Mr Walker claimed that the "badge give me the right … if anything happened in this county, I have the right to work with the police getting things done."

Pero the executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, J. Terry Norris, honorary badges like the one Mr Walker owns are frequently given by sheriffs to individuals who support law enforcement, but do not provide law enforcement powers.

Mr Warnock was not impressed by Mr Walker’s explanation.

“My opponent, Herschel Walker, is not ready,” Mr Warnock told reporters, per NBC, on Monday. “I pointed out the fact that he claimed to be in law enforcement — to be a police officer — and that he threatened a shootout with the police . And his response was to produce a fake badge? The people of Georgia deserve a serious person to represent them in serious times.”

He is the Truth
3d ago

A badge that grants no law enforcement power. What does that mean? It's just a souvenir? What if he flashes it and people think it is real law enforcement?

d Smith
3d ago

By him saying that it was a real badge is dishonorable those who have carried a badge. it's like the when a celebrity gets the "keys to the city" -- what does that really mean. it's symbolic, carries no power, only looks foolish when you insist it's real.

WildChild
3d ago

My retired and working peace officer badge has 7 points. That one he had was small and looked like a kids badge. just saying 😌 🤷.

southgatv.com

Walker stumps Cordele

CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
CORDELE, GA
WSAV News 3

Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia implements poll worker first response tool

ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Georgia's GOP overhauled the state's election laws in 2021 – and critics argue the target was Black voter turnout, not election fraud

In the rash of election reform laws enacted after former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud during the 2020 presidential election, few were tougher than SB 202 – the Election Integrity Act – passed in 2021 in Georgia, a state long known for its history of suppressing the Black vote, especially in response to growth in Black political influence. Media attention focused on SB 202’s shortened runoff periods from nine to four weeks, limits on who can turn in absentee ballots and a partial ban on offering food or water while waiting in line to vote. But other...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend

Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime

A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
